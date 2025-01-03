Submit Release
News Search

There were 781 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,417 in the last 365 days.

UPDATE St Albans Barracks/Missing Person/John Reynolds

UPDATE: JOHN REYNOLDS HAS BEEN LOCATED SAFE.

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

VSP News Release-Incident

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Underwood                             

INCIDENT LOCATION: Enosburg/Berkshire

Vermont State Police are looking to make contact with John Reynolds, age 60, who was last seen on 11/13/2024. He is believed to be in the Enosburg/Berkshire area.

 

There are no indicators that Reynolds is in immediate danger or missing under suspicious circumstances, however there are concerns for his welfare.

 

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call VSP St. Albans at (802) 524-5993.




Trooper Andrew Underwood (222)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

UPDATE St Albans Barracks/Missing Person/John Reynolds

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more