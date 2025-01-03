UPDATE St Albans Barracks/Missing Person/John Reynolds

UPDATE: JOHN REYNOLDS HAS BEEN LOCATED SAFE.

Vermont State Police are looking to make contact with John Reynolds, age 60, who was last seen on 11/13/2024. He is believed to be in the Enosburg/Berkshire area.

There are no indicators that Reynolds is in immediate danger or missing under suspicious circumstances, however there are concerns for his welfare.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call VSP St. Albans at (802) 524-5993.