Notice of Comment and Notice of Adoption of Rules

A notice of comment has been issued by the Supreme Court in the following matter:

  1. 20240232 - Amendments to N.D. Sup. Ct. Admin. R. 2 Regarding the Rule Relating to Election and Duties of Presiding Judges and 49 Regarding the Lawyer Assistance Program

 

An order of adoption has been issued by the Supreme Court in the following matter:

  1. 20240312 - Proposed New Rules; Amendments to R. Jud. Conduct Comm. 3, 10, 25, and Terms; and adoption of a Judicial Job Performance Guide

 

The notices are posted to the Supreme Court’s public portal. This notice is provided under N.D.R.Proc.R. § 7.

