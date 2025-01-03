Submit Release
Calif. Court OKs $46M Verdict In Jiu-Jitsu Injury Suit

(Subscription required) A California state appeals court has affirmed a $46. 5 million jury verdict in a suit accusing a Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructor of causing a student's catastrophic injuries while sparring, saying jury instructions regarding the assumption of risk were properly given by the trial court.

