huupe mini Debuts at CES 2025, Bringing Smart Gaming Technology Indoors

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, IL, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- huupe , the company behind the world’s first smart basketball hoop, is unveiling its latest innovation, the huupe mini , at CES 2025. Designed to bring interactive sports and entertainment into any indoor space, the huupe mini combines advanced shot-tracking technology with streaming and gaming capabilities. The product will be showcased at CES booth 56533, where attendees can experience its features firsthand.Now available online at BestBuy.com and huupe.com, the huupe mini offers a new way to enjoy basketball and gaming at home.“We’re excited to introduce the huupe Mini at CES 2025,” said Paul Anton, Co-Founder of huupe. “This product represents a fusion of technology, entertainment, and accessibility, creating a unique experience for users of all ages.”The huupe mini builds on the success of its predecessor, providing a compact design that fits over standard doors or mounts to walls with Vesa compatibility. By integrating advanced radar and LiDAR sensors, it ensures precise shot and distance tracking without the use of cameras, addressing privacy concerns for families.Key Features of the Huupe Mini:• Advanced Shot Tracking: High-accuracy tracking of shooting percentages and distances using radar and LiDAR technology.• Real-Time Competition: Engage in peer-to-peer skill-based gaming with friends remotely.• Interactive Gaming Modes: Includes games like huupe City Royale and Daily Prize Challenge, fostering competition and community.• Streaming Capabilities: Functions as a streaming device with access to platforms such as YouTube, Hulu, and NBA League Pass.• Compact and Versatile Design: Fits over doors or mounts to walls; equipped with features like USB-C charging and Bluetooth connectivity.“We’ve worked to combine the nostalgia of classic mini basketball hoops with cutting-edge technology,” added Lyth Saeed, Co-Founder of huupe. “The huupe mini is an exciting evolution, offering a unique mix of gaming, streaming, and entertainment.”About huupe:Founded in 2019, huupe revolutionized basketball training and gameplay with its smart hoops. By integrating innovative technology, huupe continues to enhance the way people engage with sports and entertainment.For more information, visit www.huupe.com

