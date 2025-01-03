Submit Release
1/3/25 – DOCARE INVESTIGATING POSSIBLE HUNTING-RELATED SHOOTING IN WEST O'AHU

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

DAWN CHANG
CHAIRPERSON

DOCARE INVESTIGATING POSSIBLE HUNTING-RELATED SHOOTING IN WEST O‘AHU

HONOLULU — Officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) remain on the scene of a shooting of a juvenile, possibly related to hunting activities in the Mākaha Valley of West O‘ahu, this morning. There is no known danger to the public at this time as the weapon involved was seized as evidence.

A male victim with a gunshot wound was flown out of the area by a Honolulu Fire Dept. helicopter and then taken by ambulance to Queen’s Medical Center.

DOCARE is investigating potential firearms, hunting, trespass and other possible criminal charges. Due to the ages of the individuals involved, their names will not be released. More information will be released as details become available.

Dan Dennison

Communications Director

Hawaiʻi Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

Email: dlnr.comms@hawaii.gov

 

