1/3/25 – DOCARE INVESTIGATING POSSIBLE HUNTING-RELATED SHOOTING IN WEST O‘AHU
|
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
|
DAWN CHANG
DOCARE INVESTIGATING POSSIBLE HUNTING-RELATED SHOOTING IN WEST O‘AHU
HONOLULU — Officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) remain on the scene of a shooting of a juvenile, possibly related to hunting activities in the Mākaha Valley of West O‘ahu, this morning. There is no known danger to the public at this time as the weapon involved was seized as evidence.
A male victim with a gunshot wound was flown out of the area by a Honolulu Fire Dept. helicopter and then taken by ambulance to Queen’s Medical Center.
DOCARE is investigating potential firearms, hunting, trespass and other possible criminal charges. Due to the ages of the individuals involved, their names will not be released. More information will be released as details become available.
# # #
Media Contact:
Dan Dennison
Communications Director
Hawaiʻi Dept. of Land and Natural Resources
Email: dlnr.comms@hawaii.gov
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.