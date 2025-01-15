192 Plant Milks Researched by The Vegetarian Resource Group and Vegan Journal

Which non-dairy milk is best for you? Oat, Soy, Almond, Pea, Coconut, Macadamia, or Others?

Some find that oat milk's creaminess works well in their coffee, almond milk does nicely in pancake batter (if no nut allergies), and soy milk with vinegar mimics buttermilk well for biscuits.” — Vegan Journal editor Hannah Kaminsky

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Many old time vegetarians remember when the only non-dairy option was soy milk, which had to be ordered in powder form through the mail or could only be found in health food and Asian stores. Now plant milks such as oat, almond, pea, and others are increasingly being used and commonly available. Which is the best plant milk for you? The Vegetarian Resource Group (VRG) identified and investigated 192 products; 30 based on soy, 66 based on grains or peas, 81 based on nuts or seeds, and 15 based on coconut.The plant milks VRG found with the most calcium in an 8-ounce serving were Kirkland Signature Almond Non-dairy Beverage, Califia Farms Original Protein Oatmilk, and Silk Original Protein Oatmilk. The plant milks containing the most vitamin D in an 8-ounce serving were Golden Wing Barley Milk, Bettergoods Plant-Based Original Soymilk, and Kirkland Signature Organic Soy Non-Dairy Beverage.VRG Nutrition Advisor Reed Mangels, PhD RD stated, “Those whose diets have higher protein needs (during pregnancy and lactation, older people, elite athletes, and others), may benefit from a higher protein milk. Higher protein milks are often recommended for children and teens because they are a convenient way to provide some of the protein needed to support growth. Generally, soymilks are highest in protein and coconut milks are lowest. Some grain and pea milks and nut and seed milks have higher protein versions. None of these beverages should be used to replace infant formulas or breast milk.”Plant milks are often fortified with nutrients, commonly calcium, vitamin B12, and vitamin D. However, VRG found that a number of plant milks weren’t fortified or were only fortified with one or two of these key nutrients. For example, only a quarter of nut and seeds milks are fortified with vitamin B12. So be sure to read labels.Along with nutrition, taste and use is also an important consideration. Vegan Journal editor Hannah Kaminsky said for example, some people find that oat milk's creaminess works well in their coffee, almond milk light and slightly sweet does nicely in pancake batter (if no nut allergies), coconut milk’s creaminess and slight sweetness enhances rice pudding, and soy milk with vinegar mimics buttermilk well for a rise in biscuits.Try a variety of plant milks until you find one or more that taste good, meets your nutritional needs, and fits your cooking style if used for more than a beverage.For more detailed information, see The Vegetarian Resource Group charts at https://www.vrg.org/nutrition/milk_alternatives/ The Vegetarian Resource Group is a non-profit organization which educates the public about veganism and is publisher of Vegan Journal. A vegetarian does not eat meat, fish, or poultry. A vegan is a vegetarian who does not use other animal products such as eggs and dairy milk. For more information on veganism and The Vegetarian Resource Group visit https://www.vrg.org To see veg restaurants around the U.S. and Canada where you can take your favorite vegetarian,go to https://www.vrg.org/restaurant/index.php To learn about college scholarships for high school seniors promoting veganism/vegetarianism, visit https://www.vrg.org/student/scholar.htm This information is not meant to provide personal medical advice, which should be obtained from a qualified health professional. VRG depends on product and ingredient information from company statements. It is impossible to be 100% sure about a statement, info can change, people have different views, and mistakes can be made. Please use your best judgment about whether a product is suitable for you. To be sure, do further research or confirmation on your own.For more information, email vrg (at) vrg (dot) org

