Recovery Welltech Solutions Limited receives CES 2025 Innovation Award in Digital Health for ERA, the new dawn of sleep

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Recovery Welltech Solutions Limited is thrilled to announce that its ERASmart sleep system and particularly the ERASmart Layer, has been recognized with a prestigious CES2025 Innovation Award in the Digital Health category. This honor highlights the company's commitment to advancing sleep technology and providing innovative solutions that promote overall health and wellness.The ERASmart Layer is a revolutionary mattress component that can transform any ordinary mattress into a smart sleep system. It utilizes cutting-edge technology to monitor and analyze sleep patterns, providing personalized insights and recommendations for better sleep. This innovative product has been recognized for its potential to improve the quality of sleep and overall well-being of individuals."We are incredibly proud to receive this recognition for our ERASmart Layer. It is a testament to our dedication to developing innovative solutions that enhance the lives of our customers," said Oscar Valdemoros, CEO of Recovery Welltech Solutions Limited. "We believe that quality sleep is essential for overall health and wellness, and our ERASmart Layer is designed to help individuals achieve just that."The CESInnovation Awards are an annual program that honors outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products. The Digital Health category recognizes products that use technology to improve health and wellness. Recovery Welltech Solutions Limited is honored to be among the select group of companies to receive this prestigious award.Recovery Welltech Solutions Limited is excited to continue its mission of providing innovative solutions for better sleep and overall health. For more information about the ERASmart smart sleep system please visit the company's website

