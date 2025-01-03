City of Lawrence Prepares Emergency Sheltering Plan for Severe Winter Weather

The City of Lawrence is taking proactive steps to ensure community safety during a forecasted winter storm expected from January 4–6. The severe weather will include snow, sleet, ice, high winds, and extended freezing temperatures. Residents are encouraged to access emergency shelter services early and avoid waiting until conditions worsen.

Emergency Shelter Information

Primary Shelter

Lawrence Community Shelter (LCS)

Address: 3655 E. 25th St., Lawrence, KS

Hours: Open 24/7 during the emergency weather event

LCS will serve as the main access point for emergency shelter and resources. Overflow shelters will be opened as needed, with transportation provided from LCS as long as conditions allow.

Please start at LCS to connect with services. As overflow shelters open progressively, transportation will be provided from LCS to the alternative locations.

Warming Centers

City parks, recreation, and culture buildings will be available for safe warming during regular business hours:

Lawrence Community Building: 115 W. 11th St.

Monday–Friday: 8 a.m.–8 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.–6 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

East Lawrence Recreation Center: 1245 E. 15th St.

Monday–Friday: 8 a.m.–8 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.–6 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Holcom Park Recreation Center: 2700 W. 27th St.

Monday–Friday: 8 a.m.–8 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.–6 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Sports Pavilion Lawrence: 100 Rock Chalk Lane

Monday–Friday: 5:30 a.m.–9 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m.–6 p.m.

Sunday: 1–9 p.m.

While warming centers provide a safe space from the cold, no specific services are offered at these locations. Residents in need of emergency shelter or services should go to LCS .

Recommendations

Do not delay accessing shelter — conditions are expected to worsen by Sunday, making transportation and access more challenging.

Those seeking shelter should start at LCS for guidance and support.

Volunteer Opportunities

The City is working with the Kaw Valley United Way to coordinate volunteer efforts:

Sign up: https://www.kawvalleyvolunteers.org/need/detail/?need_id=1032630

Volunteers must be 18 years or older and, ideally, have experience serving this population during challenging conditions.

As volunteers are needed, the City will contact them with their assignment and ensure the location is suitable for them.

Existing LCS volunteers should contact LCS directly.

Community Updates

The City will provide ongoing updates about weather conditions and emergency services. Stay informed by visiting the City of Lawrence website and following our social media channels.

Emergency Assistance

For immediate assistance or to report someone in need of shelter, contact:

Let’s work together to ensure everyone in our community is safe and cared for during this severe winter weather.

Media Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.org

