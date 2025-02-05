Driven Software Solutions Earns Honorable Mention in the 2024 Best of Georgia Awards

LILBURN, GA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driven Software Solutions has been honored with an Honorable Mention in the prestigious 2024 Best of Georgia Awards. The recognition, determined by votes from loyal customers, highlights the company's unwavering commitment to providing innovative business tools across a variety of industries.Hosted by the Georgia Business Journal and featured on Gbj.com, the Best of Georgia Awards celebrate excellence in fields ranging from dining to technology. For Driven Software Solutions, this accolade underscores the impact of its tools on businesses of all sizes.“Our mission has always been clear: When you are driven to succeed, we’ve got the software you need,’” said the company’s founder and owner. “This recognition is a testament to the incredible relationships we’ve fostered over the years. It’s our customers who motivate us to keep innovating.”Driven Software Solutions delivers a robust range of tools and services tailored to meet the needs of modern businesses:Driven Payments simplifies transactions with flexible plans, including options as low as zero fees for dipped, tapped, or swiped payments. Businesses can streamline payment processing and reduce costs seamlessly.DineNGo, the company’s flagship dining software, integrates effortlessly with platforms like Clover and Square. It provides restaurants with advanced tools such as kiosks, table-ordering devices, and website ordering capabilities, rewards, and more, enhancing both efficiency and the customer experience.Post Friendly is another indispensable tool for businesses aiming to stay visible online. This AI-powered platform enables users to effortlessly plan, create, and publish engaging posts across multiple social media platforms while managing all activity from one intuitive dashboard. In today’s digital-first world, Post Friendly is a game-changer for brands looking to enhance their online presence.Order Friendly enhances e-commerce operations and website ordering functionality, providing a seamless experience for both businesses and their customers. With features like table ordering, QR code menus, and website integration, Order Friendly streamlines operations while boosting revenueCourse Friendly offers a versatile platform for educators to manage synchronous and asynchronous courses, empowering teachers to deliver dynamic and effective learning experiences.The company's dedication to empowering businesses has resonated with its community, leading to this well-deserved recognition.“Winning this award validates the hard work we’ve put into creating solutions that truly make a difference,” the owner added. “From restaurants elevating their customer experience to teachers revolutionizing classrooms, we’re proud to support those driven to succeed.”As Driven Software Solutions continues to innovate, this Honorable Mention serves as a milestone—and a reminder of the powerful connection between great tools and the passionate people who use them.

