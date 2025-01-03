Know Your Rights Resources

Copyright © 2025–Present The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW). All rights reserved.

Legal notice: Courts have enjoined non-Associate UFCW agents from entering Walmart property, except to shop, in AR, CO, FL, OH, TX, and MD and from doing non-shopping activity inside CA stores. Read orders here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.