Administrator Whitaker Reflects on the Past Year of FAA’s Boeing Oversight Following the Jan. 5 Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX Door Plug Incident

Friday, January 3, 2025

"Boeing is working to make progress executing its comprehensive plan in the areas of safety, quality improvement and effective employee engagement and training. We’re actively monitoring the results and keeping a close eye on work at key Boeing facilities. FAA safety experts continually review the effectiveness of the changes; senior FAA leaders meet with Boeing weekly to review their performance metrics, progress, and any challenges they’re facing; we have conducted an unprecedented number of unannounced audits; and we conduct monthly status reviews with Boeing executives to monitor progress. Our enhanced oversight is here to stay."

Read the full story on our Medium blog.

