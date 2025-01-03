XRAISED Interviews Dr. Brian Morin: A Look into Soteria BIG's Mission for Safer Batteries

GREENVILE, SC, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XRAISED recently hosted Dr. Brian Morin, CEO of Soteria Battery Innovation Group (BIG), for an in-depth conversation about Soteria’s role in making lithium-ion batteries safer and more reliable.

Dr. Morin explained the core issue: while lithium-ion battery fires are rare, they are often sudden and severe. Soteria addresses this with technology that reduces fire risk by over 90%. He shared how the company’s innovations aim to make batteries safer while reducing weight and cost.

Innovating Safety: The Battery Vent Detector

One of the standout developments Dr. Morin discussed was the Battery Vent Detector. This device detects early signs of battery failure, providing up to 15 minutes of warning before a fire starts. Unlike traditional smoke detectors, the vent detector identifies gas venting, a precursor to thermal runaway, allowing critical time for action.

Collaboration Drives Change

Soteria BIG operates through an open Consortium with over 120 members, including NASA, General Motors, and DuPont. The Consortium unites companies across the supply chain, from raw material providers to battery manufacturers and OEMs, to develop solutions that improve safety and performance. This collaboration has enabled Soteria to create and promote new safety standards, including one focused on e-bike batteries.

Certified e-bike batteries built to these standards will soon be available, providing manufacturers and consumers with safer options in a growing market.

Building a Safer Future Together

Soteria’s focus is on serving the industry. Through licensing its technology, partnering with other companies, and advancing safety standards, the group helps make battery safety accessible and scalable. "We bring the industry together, guiding efforts to develop and implement safer solutions," Dr. Morin shared.

To learn more about Soteria BIG and its work, visit Soteria Battery Innovation Group. For the full interview, head to XRAISED.

About XRAISED

XRAISED connects audiences with the stories of innovative leaders shaping the future.

