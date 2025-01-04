DeepEdge.ai Unveils Collaboration With Ambarella to Power Next-Gen Edge AI, Debuts AI Dev Platform During CES 2025

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DeepEdge.ai , an emerging innovator in edge AI and MLOps, today announced an exciting collaboration with Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA), an edge AI semiconductor company, to integrate its end-to-end AI development platform with Ambarella’s portfolio of CVflowAI systems-on-chip (SoCs). This collaboration is designed to harness the advanced capabilities of Ambarella’s CVflow AI architecture, renowned for its industry-leading AI performance per watt, which is ideal for edge AI applications such as security, robotics and vision-language model (VLM) processing.Debuting at CES 2025, the DeepEdge.ai Platform, combined with the Virtual Benchmark Lab, delivers an accelerated AI developer journey, streamlining the AI lifecycle from data preparation and model training to optimization, deployment, and monitoring on Ambarella’s entire portfolio of CVflow AI SoCs.DeepEdge.ai’s AI PlatformThe DeepEdge.ai platform redefines edge AI development with its comprehensive, intelligent tools tailored for seamless model creation and deployment. Key features of the platform include:Low-Code/No-Code DevelopmentCloud-to-Edge WorkflowHardware-Specific OptimizationFreemium Model for EvaluationMLOpsCollaboration ToolsPOD development modelDeepEdge.ai also provides expert engineering support under the POD development model at an additional subscription cost. Example platform support services include custom AI solution development, custom model development, AI-assisted data annotation, and edge-specific optimization, which are all available to help organizations accelerate their edge AI innovation.Revolutionizing Edge AI with Ambarella’s CVflow AI SoCsAmbarella’s portfolio of CVflow AI SoCs, which integrates its proprietary CVflow AI engine, delivers industry-leading AI performance per watt, advanced image signal processing and support for complex AI workloads. Designed for edge AI applications, the CVflow AI SoCs power transformative solutions, including intelligent security, smart cities and autonomous systems. With features like real-time object recognition, multi-camera support, high-resolution video processing, and vision language model (VLM) support, Ambarella’s CVflow AI SoCs enable cutting-edge performance in demanding environments.DeepEdge.ai’s platform is optimized to harness the full potential of Ambarella’s entire portfolio of CVflow AI SoCs, enabling developers to streamline their workflows, enhance model performance, and deploy AI solutions faster and more efficiently.Introducing the Virtual AI Model Performance Benchmark LabDeepEdge.ai and Ambarella are also launching during CES a Virtual AI Model Performance Benchmark Lab, empowering developers to test standard AI models across all of Ambarella’s CVflow AI SoCs. Key benefits to Ambarella customers include:Access to Ambarella EVKs via a secure device farmPerformance benchmarks on custom datasets uploaded by developersNo cost to Ambarella customers under Freemium modelExecutive Perspectives“We are proud to debut the DeepEdge.ai platform during CES 2025, in collaboration with Ambarella,” said Anup Mehta, CEO of DeepEdge.ai. “Our platform offers an intelligent developer journey that simplifies and accelerates the process of creating edge AI applications. By co-branding with Ambarella and introducing a freemium model, we’re making cutting-edge AI development platforms and the Ambarella evaluation kits more accessible to developers worldwide.”Chris Day, Vice President of Marketing at Ambarella, added, “Our CVflow AI SoCs deliver revolutionary capabilities for edge AI applications. DeepEdge.ai’s platform, combined with their Virtual Benchmark Lab, provides developers with excellent tools to accelerate their edge AI projects and bring transformative solutions to market.”Showcasing at CES 2025Ambarella and DeepEdge.ai will be providing live demonstrations of the combined capabilities of DeepEdge.ai and Ambarella’s CVflow AI SoCs, at Ambarella’s invitation-only exhibition during CES in Las Vegas next week.Contact your Ambarella or DeepEdge.ai representative to schedule a meeting at Ambarella’s exclusive event. For more information about the collaboration and its potential to transform edge AI, visit www.DeepEdge.ai or www.Ambarella.com About DeepEdge.aiDeepEdge.ai is an emerging provider of edge AI solutions, debuting its platform during CES 2025. The platform offers an intelligent developer journey through its end-to-end tools for data management, model training, optimization, deployment, and monitoring. With a seasoned team of developers, DeepEdge.ai is committed to making edge AI accessible to developers of all skill levels through its freemium model.Media Contact: DeepEdge.ai PR Team, sjain@deepedge.aiAll brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders. All rights reserved

