CALIFORNIA’S ROSE PARADE SETS NATIONAL STANDARD FOR EVENT SAFETY

Barriers at the 2025 Rose Parade 600 barriers are deployed the night before the event

PASADENA POLICE CHIEF SAYS MERIDIAN BARRIERS A PROVEN ELEMENT AT STOPPING VEHICLE INCURSIONS

They’re extremely effective and we swear by them.” — Pasadena Police Chief Eugene Harris

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With yet another successful and safe New Year’s Day Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game, it’s clear that once more the California City of Pasadena has again set a national standard for event safety.

Meridian Rapid Defense Group played its part by providing street by street safety for the more than 800 thousand parade attendees. Using an unprecedented 600 Archer 1200 Barriers, Meridian secured most of the intersections of the entire five-and-a-half-mile parade route. At the Rose Bowl game more Archer Barriers and Archer Beam Gates provided safety there.

As is now being pointed out, the terrorist attack in New Orleans is just another reminder of how things can turn bad quickly if the proper precautions aren’t taken when crowds gather. New Orleans officials conceded their New Year’s security plan failed, with that city’s police chief saying quote, “The terrorists defeated it.”

Pasadena Police Chief Eugene Harris said, “We have the barriers all over the city during our events. And remember last year we had an incursion where someone tried to drive a car into the parade and the Meridian barriers were successful in stopping that person. They’re extremely effective and we swear by them.”

The Archer 1200 mobile barrier is a unique design combining super strength, because of its 700lbs of U.S. made steel, with the opportunity for it to be wheeled into place by one person. The barriers, along with all Meridian technology, proudly wear the red sticker confirming they are “SAFETY Act Certified” by the United States Department of Homeland Security.

Peter Whitford, CEO of Meridian Rapid Defense Group said, “It’s so important for cities, event planners and in fact anyone dealing with crowded events to understand that the Department of Homeland Security only approves safety products such as the Archer Barriers and gates after rigorous testing. If unfortunately there is a terrorist attack, then that ensures that the event and people there are indemnified by the U.S. Government,” said Mr. Whitford.

“Considering what has happened this week, Meridian is keen to encourage national and state leaders to begin a wide-ranging conversation about crowd safety,” said Mr. Whitford. “There is no event that Meridian considers unimportant as far as keeping people, communities, and places safer. That is at the core of what we do. I think it’s imperative now that the conversation eventually creates certified standards for all events in the United States, irrespective of size.”

It's generally accepted that the mobile security device category is the most difficult category because every outdoor event is different, every location also differs and Meridian, being the leader in mobile barrier equipment, is certified to deliver the uniqueness of each event.

“In my view the Pasadena parade has set a standard to all other cities all over the world to follow,” said Mr. Whitford.

Meridian Archer 1200 Barriers are “SAFETY Act Certified” by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities and places safer. For more information about Meridian Rapid Defense Group and the Archer 1200 vehicle barrier visit www.meridian-barrier.com

Archer Barriers are rapidly deployed, fully certified and mobile.

