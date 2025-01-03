Submit Release
Request for Applications - Residential Electrification Home Energy Coaching

DOOE seeks eligible entities to inform, educate, and provide advisory services to District households interested in making their homes more energy efficient and electrifying their systems and appliances. The amount available for the project is $50,000. 

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means: 

Download from the attachments section below

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY25-DBD-861in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is February 7, 2025.  The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

 DOEE will hold a pre-application information session on Thursday January 16, 2025 @ 1:00 PM   Details are listed below.

 WebEx Access >>
Meeting number: 2301 418 9536  Password: public
Join by phone: +1-202-860-2110, Access code: 230 141 89536

 Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grants:

  • Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations.
  • Faith-based organizations.
  • Universities/educational institutions; and
  • Private enterprises.

 For additional information regarding this RFA, write to:  [email protected]   

 Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal

