Request for Applications - 2025 Small and Accessible Sustainability Grant

DOEE seeks an eligible entity to advance the District’s sustainability, zero waste, and urban agriculture goals. The grantee will provide small subgrants to entities undertaking projects to promote these goals. The subgrant projects should fit within the programs of DOEE’s Office of Urban Agriculture and DOEE’s Donation and Reuse Program - Reuse DC. The amount available for the project is $190,000.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

  - Download from the Attachments below.

  - Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY25-SE-863” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is May 30, 2025. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:

  • Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;
  • Faith-based organizations;
  • Government agencies;
  • Universities/educational institutions; and
  • Private Enterprises

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].

Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.

