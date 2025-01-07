Davy Robot Unveils Smart Basketball Training Robot Datic1 at CES Exhibition

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Davy Robot, a leading smart hardware technology company, officially launched its latest innovative product, the Datic1 Smart Basketball Training Robot, at the CES exhibition in Las Vegas, USA. By AI and robotics technology, Datic1 offers a new training experience, providing efficient, intelligent, and convenient support for youth players and basketball enthusiasts.According to the introduction, the Datic1 has several key innovations:It utilizes advanced AI vision technology and deep learning algorithms, enabling automatic ball collection, ball tracking, and precise shooting. It supports users to catch balls from any position or distance on the court. The robot’s AI coaching function offers professional shooting technique guidance and real-time statistics on shooting accuracy, acting as a smart coach to help users improve their skills during training.Unlike traditional training equipment, the Datic1 features a unique automatic height-adjustable ball collection system. Before shooting, the robot automatically lowers its height to avoid obstructing the user’s line of sight; after a shot, the ball collection system rises quickly to retrieve the ball. This design effectively solves the issue of line-of-sight obstruction, creating a more user-friendly training environment for beginners.Additionally, the Datic1 includes photo and video recording capabilities, allowing users to capture clear action shots from the ideal angles. Whether training individually or in a group, users can easily record their training results and share photos and videos with a single click on social media, sharing exciting moments with friends and family.The Datic1 also offers voice prompts and music playback, enhancing the training atmosphere and interactivity, ensuring every session is motivating and enjoyable.According to feedback from players at the event, the Datic1 is not just a training tool, but an ideal companion for youth basketball training, providing basketball enthusiasts with a more efficient, intelligent, and fun training experience.About Davy RobotDavy Robot is a technology company focused on the research, development, and innovation of smart hardware. The company is dedicated to applying AI and robotics technology to the field of sports training, creating new AI-driven sports robots that continuously push the development of smart hardware products to improve users’ quality of life and training results.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.