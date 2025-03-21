RockFlow completes $10 million A1 round financing and launches the world's first financial AI Agent

331

The funds will be used to further enhance its AI tech and the upcoming financial AI Agent "Bobby", aimed at reshaping the experience of young investors.

SINGAPORE, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Refactoring Paradigms: From Tools to Cognitive PartnersIn traditional scenarios, individual investors often face two core pain points: high professional decision-making barriers and low dynamic management efficiency. Even with modern trading tools, many find it difficult to quickly break down complex tasks and capture market signals in real time. RockFlow's "Bobby" is deconstructing this long-standing industry dilemma through the deep integration of Deep Learning and natural language interactions, guiding users from "why to invest" to "how to invest" with tailored insights.Multi-dimensional reconstruction of experienceAI Native Interaction: Seamless Integration into Life ScenariosBobby's design concept is to seamlessly integrate financial management into users' daily lives. Through natural language conversations, Bobby can understand and execute complex financial tasks - acting as an partner rathern than just another financial tool.Bobby can identify users' interests and recommend opportunities based on them. For example, when a user and Bobby express their recent habit of using Duolingo Clock in to learn a new language and express intentions, Bobby will carefully analyze the core advantages and latent risks of the target and generate strategies that meet expectations.This personalized service makes financial management an expression of lifestyle and value projection.Intelligent Opportunity Mining: Real-time Monitoring of Market DynamicsBobby's trading GPT module monitors market dynamics in real-time and captures potential trading opportunities. It processes a a wealth of data resources, including financial data, social media sentiment, company announcements, etc., to display personalized real-time trading opportunities for users. Users can easily browse and place orders with one click at any time. This solves the biggest problem faced by most investors-not knowing what to buy. Bobby makes decisions simple and interesting.Trading strategy generation: one-click customized serviceBobby brings one-click strategy to life: users simply express their scenario-based needs through natural language, and Bobby will generate personalized allocation and trading strategies, including option strategies, based on their profit goals and risk preferences. Meanwhile, complex conditional orders(e.g., stop-loss, positioning) can be set up using natural language, providing 24/7 intelligent monitoring and proactive risk management.RockFlow CEO Vakee said, "We are very grateful to new and old investors for their belief and support in AI changing financial experience. We hope that through the innovative AI Agent product Bobby, every user can enjoy a simple, efficient, and personalized financial experience, truly realizing: participating in the world's changes through investment."For more information on Bobby and early access opportunities, please visit https://mobile.rockflow.ai/en/survey/registration

