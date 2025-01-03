Another journalist killed in Gaza as Al Jazeera suspended by Palestinian Authority

Continuation of threats to media freedom and journalists' safety in the region

The new year has begun with another journalist being killed in an Israeli attack in Gaza and the Palestinian Authority suspending the operation of Al Jazeera in the West Bank.

On 3 January, award-winning journalist Omar Al-Derawi died following an Israeli airstrike that hit his family’s home in Al-Zawaida, the central Gaza Strip. Associated Press reporters saw friends and colleagues mourning over the freelancer’s body at the hospital, with a press vest laid on top of his shroud.

Omar Al-Derawi

In 2023 Al-Derawi was among a group of photographers given a prize - the Lucie Impact Award - for their images and work having made “a substantial impact during the current year.”

Séamus Dooley, NUJ Assistant General Secretary extended sympathy to the family of Al-Derawi on behalf of the union.

He said: "As a freelance photographer Al-Derawi personified the courage and commitment of freelance journalists in the frontline. His death deprives us of a brave witness, it is part of a sustained attempt by Israel to conduct this war away from journalists and photographers."

According to the International Federation of Journalists, Al-Derawi’s death means at least 148 journalists and media workers have now been killed in Gaza since the start of the war that followed Hamas’ attack on southern Israel on 7 October 2023 that killed around 1,200 people.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that the Palestinian Authority ordered the temporary suspension of Al Jazeera’s operations in the occupied West Bank on 1 January, accusing the Qatari-based media network of incitement.

The NUJ joins the IFJ and its affiliate, the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS), in calling on the Palestinian government to reverse its decision and in condemning the shutdown, which is a clear attack on media freedom.

In a statement, the Palestinian Ministerial Committee accused the channel of “broadcasting inciteful content, spreading misinformation, and interfering in internal Palestinian affairs”.

According to the official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, Al Jazeera has been accused of violating Palestinian law and broadcasting "inciting materials" and "misleading reports" that "provoke strife and interfere in Palestinian internal affairs."

Al Jazeera commented: “Al Jazeera Media Network denounces the Palestinian Authority’s decision to freeze its work and coverage in the West Bank. It considers this decision nothing but an attempt to dissuade the channel from covering the rapidly escalating events taking place in the occupied territories.”

The Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate (PJS) issued a statement calling on the Palestinian Ministerial Committee to halt its decision and meet with the union to address the matter.

The PJS emphasised the “need to preserve journalistic and public freedoms in accordance with the law and adhere to the standards of professional ethics in order to initiate a professional dialogue with the network’s management. [In parallel], we demand that [Al Jazeera’s management] declares its readiness for dialogue and to stop the policy of incitement with the participation of the Palestinian union, the IFJ, the Federation of Arab Journalists, and media experts[...]”.

In September 2024, Israeli forces raided and closed down Al Jazeera’s offices in Ramallah, the West Bank, for 45 days. The channel’s broadcasting has been suspended in Israel since May 2024, when the Israeli government voted to close the channel on the grounds of alleged bias.

IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said: “We are deeply concerned at the Palestinian Authority’s decision to temporarily shut down Al Jazeera media network in Palestine, which goes against media pluralism and the public’s right to know.

"The IFJ stands in solidarity with Al Jazeera’s staff and calls on the Palestinian government to reverse its move. Deeming a broadcaster’s content to be incitement and against national interests should never be an excuse to censor any media.”

Dooley added on behalf of the NUJ: "Al Jazeera has played an important role in coverage of the region and the decision of the Palestinian Authority to shut down the Al Jazeera network is very concerning.

"Diverse media coverage is vital and we support the stand taken by the PSJ and the International Federation of Journalists in condemning the temporary suspension."

"Censorship, from whatever quarter, must be condemned and cannot be defended on a selective basis."

The IFJ said it welcomes the invitation of the Palestinian union to start a professional dialogue with Al Jazeera’s management.

