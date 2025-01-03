PHILIPPINES, January 3 - Press Release

January 3, 2025 2024 Highlights: Senator Legarda's Milestones in Legislation, Diplomacy, Cultural Heritage, and Inclusive Development As we step into 2025, let us carry with us the light of hope and the strength of unity. The past year challenged and inspired us, reminding us of the extraordinary courage and compassion that define the Filipino spirit. Together, we turned obstacles into opportunities, reached new milestones, and renewed the promise we hold in our hearts--to build a future filled with purpose and possibility. Protecting our people has always been at the heart of my work since I began my journey as a young senator in 1998, and I remain committed to this cause. This year, we achieved significant legislative milestones, including the enactment of the Philippine Ecosystem and Natural Accounting System (PENCAS), the Loss and Damage Fund Board Act, and the Bacoor Assembly of 1898 Act. Notably, the Blue Economy bill and the Aklan Piña bill successfully passed the third reading in the Senate, marking crucial strides in environmental sustainability and cultural heritage preservation. As Co-Chairperson of the Philippine Congress-Bangsamoro Parliament Forum and Commissioner of the Second Congressional Commission on Education, I remain committed to building bridges of collaboration and dialogue for lasting peace and education reform. This new year inspires us to alleviate poverty through sustainable livelihood programs, ensure access to quality education and healthcare, and foster job creation that empowers individuals and families. We have also successfully defended the FY 2025 budgets of key government agencies to ensure the continued delivery of vital services: the Department of Labor, to uphold workers' rights and sustain and expand livelihood programs; the Department of Foreign Affairs, to strengthen international relations and represent the Philippines in our responsibilities in the community of nations; the Department of Tourism, to promote our tourism industry, celebrate Filipino culture and hospitality, and drive economic growth; the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, to preserve and promote our rich cultural and artistic heritage; and the Presidential Communications Office, to enhance government communication, combat misinformation, and inform every Filipino about their rights and the services they can obtain from their government. These efforts uplift and transform lives, nurture hope, foster national pride, and build a stronger, more inclusive, and prosperous nation for the Filipinos Recognizing the critical importance of strengthening foreign relations, I had the distinct honor of facilitating the Senate visit of the eighth UN Secretary General, Mr. Ban Ki Moon. His leadership at the United Nations has left an indelible mark on the international community, particularly in advancing global peace, climate action, and human rights. I also joined my colleagues in welcoming the French Senate's Interparliamentary Friendship Group for France-Southeast Asia, led by Senator Olivier Henno. Adding to the significance of this year, I was humbled to be conferred the esteemed title of "Officier dans l'Ordre National de la Légion d'Honneur" by the French Government, a recognition that follows my earlier distinction as Chevalier of the Legion of Honor in 2016. I also had the privilege of delivering a Foreign Policy Address at the Department of Foreign Affairs, where I emphasized the transformative potential of soft power through climate action and cultural diplomacy in advancing our foreign policy goals. Hence, beyond legislation, our projects this year embodied the richness of our culture and the resilience of our communities. We celebrated the global recognition of our heritage by showcasing Filipino artistry at the Venice Biennale 60th International Art Exhibition and the launching the Aklan Piña traveling exhibition in UNESCO's Paris headquarters, following the inclusion of the Aklan piña handloom weaving in UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. We have also been working tirelessly to prepare for the Philippines' momentous role as the Guest of Honor at the 2025 Frankfurt Book Fair, the world's largest books trade fair to showcase the depth and diversity of our literary and cultural heritage to the world. It is also with great pride that I share the success of this year's inaugural international conference on Philippine Studies, Dialogo: Philippine Studies Goes Global, organized by the University of the Philippines (UP) Asian Center in partnership with the Office of Cultural Diplomacy of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA). What began as a vision in 2016 - to deepen global understanding of Filipino culture and history - has now flourished into a vibrant program extending to over 20 universities worldwide. This year, we also marked significant milestones in our climate action agenda, spearheading impactful initiatives that reinforce our commitment to resilience and sustainability. Following the passage of the Blue Economy bill at the Senate on third reading, I supported the French Embassy's Blue Nations Initiative alongside other vital activities I funded through the Climate Change Commission (CCC) and the Department of Foreign Affairs. These efforts are integral to our participation for the UN Oceans Conference (UNOC3) in Nice, France this coming June 2025. Equally significant to note was the visit of Dr. Sylvia Earle, a renowned marine biologist and founder of the Mission Blue, where we discussed the vital need to preserve the Verde Island Passage, one of the most biodiverse marine ecosystems in the world. Recognizing the importance of protecting our waters and in alignment with our commitment to protect 30% of the world's oceans by 2030 under the High Ambition Coalition, I have advocated for the country's ratification of the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) treaty or The High Seas treaty. While pending in the Senate, I commit to push for the body's concurrence to the treaty to ensure the long-term preservation of our oceans and their biodiversity, safeguarding them for generations to come. In collaboration with CCC and the Asian Institute of Management (AIM), we launched the Sustainable Leadership Learning for Climate and Disaster Risk Reduction (SLL-CDRR), a scholarship program designed to empower climate and disaster resilience leaders through AIM's prestigious Executive Master in Disaster Risk and Crisis Management (EMDRCM) program. I also supported the launch of the "Journey to Climate Resilience: The Philippines' Story," a powerful narrative that highlights the work we do to confront and adapt to the challenges of climate change. Complementing these efforts, the Philippine Resilience Awards 2024 celebrated our kababayans' relentless efforts in advancing climate action and strengthening community resilience. As I emphasized during my speech at the 2024 Asia Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction, the path to a resilient and sustainable future for all must be inclusive, ensuring that no one is left behind as this is a call to action that we must all answer. In consistent to this call for inclusivity and in recognition of the powerful women play role, I supported the launching of the Filipina Changemakers Documentary, featuring inspiring leaders like Nida Collado of Palawan, who champions forest protection in her community, and Mila Boñgalbal of Albay, who fosters resilient agricultural practices. I also supported a forum and panel session titled "Filipina Changemakers: Champions for Climate Resilience" which highlighted the important role of women in driving climate action and building community resilience. Building on this vision of female leadership, at the 2024 International Conference for Women, Peace, and Security (WPS), I emphasized during a roundtable with women parliamentarians from across the globe that gender-responsive budgeting must be mainstreamed across the national budget to bolster our initiatives in eliminating barriers that prevent women from shaping our futures. Similarly, in my address at the Foreign Service Institute's Partners' Lecture Series, I focused on "Technology, Evolution, and Gender to Inform and Prioritize Policy", where I underscored that technology and gender equality are not mere concepts - they are the driving forces behind policies that will shape a future where progress and inclusivity are synonymous. Let 2025 be a year of meaningful action. Let it be a year where we continue to work tirelessly to confront injustice with courage and compassion, both within our borders and beyond. Together let us create a world where every individual enjoys the full measure of their human rights and dignity. Every act of kindness, no matter how small, every bold step toward development, and every bold decision we make will bring us closer to a Philippines that is sustainable, inclusive, and prosperous for all. May the year ahead be filled with blessings, opportunities, and the unbreakable bond of solidarity that unites us as one people.

