AUA Partners with Pfizer to Launch $1.5 Million RFP to Advance Care for Patients with Advanced Prostate Cancer

BALTIMORE, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Urological Association Education and Research, Inc. (AUAER) is proud to announce a collaboration with Pfizer Medical Grants & Partnerships (GMGP) to offer $1.5 million in grant funding to urology and urologic oncology health institutions and organizations. This joint Request for Proposals (RFP) is designed to address critical gaps in patient care for individuals with advanced prostate cancer (APC) and support novel quality improvement, solution-based projects to address these challenges.

Prostate cancer remains a cause of 11% of all cancer-related deaths in men in the United States. With the advancements in treatment made in recent decades, patients have experienced improvements in their quality of life and increased chances of survival. Effective care requires personalized treatment approaches based on precise patient identification, therapy sequencing and genomic analysis to inform prognosis and predict treatment effectiveness.

“The AUA is proud to partner with Pfizer to address critical gaps in advanced prostate cancer care,” said Jay Raman, MD, FACS, FRCS, chair of education at the American Urological Association. “This initiative empowers clinicians and institutions to develop innovative solutions that enhance patient identification, optimize treatments and advance precision medicine. Together, we aim to improve outcomes and quality of life for patients facing this complex disease.”

This RFP seeks to inspire inventive quality improvement projects to address barriers to optimal care. Projects that address disparities in advanced prostate cancer care, include a project team comprised of diverse perspectives and experiences and/or provide sustainable or transferable solutions to improve the quality of care are encouraged.

“We are really pleased to be partnering with the American Urological Association on this quality improvement grants program which will ultimately have a positive impact on prostate cancer outcomes,” said Maureen Doyle-Scharff, PhD, FACEhp, from Pfizer. “We’re working every day to reduce health care disparities by leading and contributing to a variety of initiatives, partnerships and investments. The overall aim of this initiative is to support urology and medical oncology professionals so that they can improve care for patients with advanced prostate cancer.”

As part of this initiative, AUAER will lead the review and evaluation of proposals, with grant funding and project oversight provided by Pfizer on behalf of the Pfizer-Astellas Alliance. Organizations awarded funding will independently design, implement and conduct their projects, ensuring a focus on patient outcomes in areas of unmet medical need.

Through this joint effort, AUAER and Pfizer remain committed to advancing innovative care solutions and improving the lives of patients with advanced prostate cancer.

For more information on the RFP and how to apply, please visit https://www.cybergrants.com/pfizer/QI.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 25,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

