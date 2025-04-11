Nightfood Holdings Inc. (NGTF) at Forefront of AI-Powered Evolution in Hospitality Industry

NEW YORK, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

To view the full publication, “AI-Powered Service Robots Redefine Hospitality as Industry Innovators Lead the Charge,” please visit: https://ibn.fm/Q2FvN

Facing ongoing labor shortages and rising consumer demands, the hospitality and food service sectors are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence (“AI”)-driven service robots. These cutting-edge technologies are helping hotels, restaurants, and cafes streamline operations, lower costs, and elevate customer experiences. As the hospitality robotics market is expected to surge to $65.4 billion by 2032, robotic innovations are swiftly becoming central to addressing workforce gaps and modernizing service delivery.

Nightfood Holdings is at the forefront of this evolution—not merely as a tech player, but as a hospitality veteran. With operational oversight of more than 130 hotels and the development of over 50 properties, Nightfood’s leadership brings deep-rooted industry expertise, enabling the company to implement robotic solutions with greater agility and impact than many traditional technology firms.

About Nightfood Holdings Inc.

Nightfood is a forward-thinking holding company dedicated to identifying and capitalizing on explosive market trends within the hospitality, food services, consumer packaged goods and commercial real estate sectors. The company’s mission is to create unparalleled upside potential in industries ripe for innovation and growth by leading newly emerging categories and seizing opportunities in markets undergoing transformational upheaval. Nightfood is at the forefront of introducing and deploying artificial intelligence-enabled robotics products, revolutionizing operational efficiencies and customer experiences across the company’s focus areas. Additionally, the company is committed to developing and marketing wellness-focused consumer packaged goods, meeting the growing demand for healthier and functional options. Through these strategic initiatives, Nightfood endeavors to drive significant value and growth for its stakeholders.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.NightFood.com.

