Attorney General Jackley Appoints Former AG Mark Vargo As Attorney For Law Enforcement Officers Standards and Training Commission

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that he has appointed former Attorney General Mark Vargo to serve as the attorney representing the South Dakota Law Enforcement Officers Standards and Training Commission.

The South Dakota Law Enforcement Officers Standards and Training Commission is a commission in the Office of the Attorney General that sets minimum standards and training requirements for law enforcement officers in South Dakota. The 13-member commission also hears and decides hearings involving law enforcement certification.

“Former Attorney General Vargo understands the importance of law enforcement certification when it comes to protecting the public,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Law enforcement that the public can trust is vital, and former Attorney General Vargo will provide the advice for the commission to make informed decisions.”

After having served as both an assistant U.S. Attorney for South Dakota and as Pennington County State’s Attorney, Vargo was named South Dakota Attorney General by Gov. Kristi Noem on June 28, 2022. He served until Attorney General Jackley, who was elected to the post in the November 2022 election, took office in January, 2023.

Attorney General Jackley appointed former Attorney General Vargo as an Assistant Attorney General to work on training and special prosecutions. The appointment was made official Dec. 31, 2024.

