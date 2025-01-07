Daon Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

This AWS partnership strengthens our ability to bring innovative identity and deepfake detection products to market while enabling our customers to avail themselves of the AWS marketplace benefits.” — Tom Grissen, CEO at Daon

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daon, the Digital Identity Trust company, announced today that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate program, a co-sell program to support the business development of AWS Partners who provide software solutions running on or integrating with AWS.

With globally proven technology built on nearly a quarter of a century of experience in identity assurance and designed to run on the AWS platform, Daon’s identity verification and multi-factor authentication solution, TrustX, is a natural fit for the ISV Accelerate program.

"Joining the AWS ISV Accelerate program marks a key milestone in expanding the reach of Daon's products,” said Tom Grissen, CEO at Daon. “This AWS partnership strengthens our ability to bring innovative identity and deepfake detection products to market, enabling our customers to purchase through the

AWS marketplace and avail themselves of all its benefits. It aligns with our global growth strategy for 2025 and beyond."

Daon’s acceptance into the AWS ISV Accelerate Program enables the company to meet customer needs through collaboration with the AWS Sales organization.

About Daon

Daon, the Digital Identity Trust company, enables market-leading organizations worldwide to easily and accurately proof, verify, authenticate, and secure customer identities at every trust point across the entire customer lifecycle. With industry-leading identity verification and biometric authentication technologies at its core, Daon’s technology ensures that customer identities are accurately verified, safely secured, and easily recovered. By mitigating fraud, reducing friction, and ensuring regulatory compliance, Daon helps businesses deliver a seamless customer experience, increase customer satisfaction, and reduce cost. Daon delivers these solutions through its AI and ML-powered platforms, available for on-premise or SaaS deployment. Leading companies in financial services, telco, travel & hospitality, and other industries choose Daon to secure and process hundreds of millions of digital identity transactions daily. Learn more at www.daon.com.

