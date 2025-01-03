Governor Newsom issues executive order to crack down on ultra-processed foods and further investigate food dyes

Why this matters

The new 2025 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee Advisory Report to the federal Secretaries of Health and Human Services and Agriculture found that 73 percent of U.S. adults 20 years and older are overweight or obese and 38 percent of children and youth between 12 and 19 years old are prediabetic. The National Institute of Health and the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention has also identified the link between healthy eating and lowering an individual’s risk for heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and other chronic health conditions.

Leading the way on school nutrition

Children eat the majority of their meals at school, and research shows that healthy school meals result in better attendance, higher academic achievement and improved health overall, including lowering the instance of chronic disease in the long term. California standards already exceed federal rules for food safety in schools, ensuring children are consuming fewer amounts of added sugars, sodium, and more fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

California was the first state to implement a statewide Universal Meals Program for schoolchildren, providing all public TK-12 students access to two free meals per school day. In 2023, California also became the first state to codify President Biden’s new federal guidelines on school nutrition standards to reduce sugar and salt in school meals, and established a process for California to maintain those standards should a different federal Administration enact lower the standards.

First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom also championed efforts to develop the innovative California Farm to School initiative. California Farm to School works in tandem with universal school meals to ensure California students have access to two free school meals that are locally-sourced, delicious, and nutritious. California also participates in the federal SUN Bucks food program which ensures that children in families with low incomes have adequate nutrition while school is out for the summer.

Additionally, under Governor Newsom, California has:

A long-standing ban on sodas on K-12 campuses;

Restrictions on caffeine at any grade level, while federal standards allow caffeine in high schools;

Required entrees sold on the same day or day after they appear on the menu to meet standards for calories, total fat, and trans fat, while federal standards allow these to be sold without meeting any nutrition standards; and,

Proposed a sugar limit on non-dairy milk, which is anticipated to become effective in 2025, while federal standards do not have a sugar limit.

2024 legislative actions