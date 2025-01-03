Balfour Capital Group Welcomes Hersh Oberoi as Head of Australia Division

The essence of investment management is the management of risks, not the management of returns.” — Benjamin Graham

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, SWITZERLAND, January 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balfour Capital Group, a leading global investment firm managing over $400 million in assets under management (AUM), is pleased to announce the appointment of Hersh Oberoi as Head of its Australia Division.Hersh brings a wealth of experience in project management, portfolio consulting, and financial market analysis, further strengthening the firm’s ability to deliver high-quality financial services and attract premium clients in the Australian and Asia-Pacific markets.With more than 15 years in the Australian and global financial services industry, Hersh Oberoi has built a reputation for excellence in multi-asset portfolio management, financial risk assessment, and strategy development. His expertise spans diverse asset classes, providing tailored investment solutions to meet the dynamic needs of institutional and individual investors.Currently, Hersh has been spearheading transformative projects, including the enhancement of claims and payments technology for the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), improving user experiences for participants, providers, and carers. Simultaneously, he consults for Stocks in Global PTY LTD, focusing on portfolio construction, strategy modeling, and risk mitigation strategies to drive growth in both domestic and international markets.Hersh’s career highlights include serving as Senior Project Officer at the Department of Justice and Community Safety in Victoria, where he managed COVID-19 compliance protocols, stakeholder engagement, and risk management.Additionally, as Project Portfolio Manager at Snap Innovations, Hersh led the development of complex trading algorithms and managed daily trading activities across multiple global exchanges. His prior roles at National Australia Bank and Genesis Proprietary Trading further demonstrate his deep expertise in quantitative trading, investment research, and portfolio optimization.Hersh holds an MBA with a distinction in Finance and Derivatives, as well as a Diploma in Financial Planning with RG146 compliance. He has completed advanced training in algorithmic trading, risk management, and portfolio analysis, complemented by proficiency in platforms such as Bloomberg, FactSet, and PowerBI.Commenting on the appointment, Steve Alain Lawrence, Chief Investment Officer of Balfour Capital Group, said:“We are thrilled to welcome Hersh Oberoi to our leadership team. His track record of success, strategic vision, and technical expertise align perfectly with our mission to expand Balfour Capital Group’s presence in Australia and the broader Asia-Pacific region. Hersh’s ability to deliver data-driven insights and customized investment strategies will undoubtedly enhance our client offerings.”Hersh Oberoi added:“I am honored to join Balfour Capital Group and lead its growth initiatives in Australia. I look forward to working closely with our clients and partners to deliver innovative investment solutions and help them achieve their financial goals.”About Balfour Capital Group Balfour Capital Group is a global investment firm managing over $400 million in AUM, offering a wide range of investment opportunities across multiple asset classes. With a strong commitment to delivering exceptional performance, Balfour Capital Group provides tailored solutions to meet the evolving needs of institutional and high-net-worth clients worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.