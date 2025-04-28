Balfour Capital Welcomes Yogi Lamba as Investment Advisor

Hedge Funds, Investments, Trading

Business is about doing well by doing good—when you create value for others, success finds you.” — Anthony Pratt, Australian executive chairman of Visy Industries

YVERDON-LES-BAINS , SWITZERLAND, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balfour Capital Group Appoints Yogi Lamba, Strengthening Global Financial Expertise and Analytical CapabilitiesBalfour Capital Group (BCG), a leading global investment and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Yogi Lamba to its team of high-performing finance professionals. With over six years of international experience spanning corporate finance, accounting, investment analysis, and operational strategy, Lamba's appointment reinforces BCG’s commitment to expanding its global reach and delivering exceptional financial insight to its clients.Currently based in Melbourne, Australia, Lamba brings a results-driven approach honed across multiple financial disciplines. His most recent position as a Funded Trader at FundingPips involved active management of proprietary capital in the forex and commodities markets. He demonstrated advanced proficiency in macroeconomic analysis, risk assessment, and real-time decision-making—skills that align closely with BCG’s strategic investment methodologies.In addition to his trading career, Lamba has independently managed his own capital for over three years across options, futures, and derivative markets. His ability to develop quantitative and discretionary strategies reflects a strong focus on capital preservation, market analysis, and disciplined execution.Earlier in his career, Lamba held the role of Assistant Accountant at Nextgen Accounts, where he was responsible for financial reporting, payroll processing, and regulatory compliance. Utilizing accounting platforms such as XERO and MYOB, he played a key role in improving reporting accuracy and internal workflows for the finance team.Lamba also contributed significantly during his tenure as Business Administrator at Mangal Murat Solid Concrete, a company supplying more than three million pavement blocks annually. In this role, he supported financial operations and strategic planning, helping the company secure over $500 million in government contracts and achieving a 5% annual net profit increase through forecasting and cost optimization.His finance internship with Arihant Capital further solidified his expertise in investment modeling, derivative strategies, and economic trend tracking. These cumulative experiences underscore his deep understanding of financial markets and client-centric financial planning.Lamba holds an MBA in Finance from Deakin University in Australia and a Bachelor of Commerce from Gujarat Law Society. He brings a comprehensive technical skill set that includes advanced Excel modeling, CRM systems, Tally ERP, and financial platforms for accounting and investment analysis.With this appointment, Balfour Capital Group continues to strengthen its global talent base, leveraging analytical precision and cross-functional expertise to deliver forward-thinking investment solutions and long-term value creation across its international client network.About Balfour Capital GroupBalfour Capital Group is a globally recognized investment and financial advisory firm with a diversified portfolio spanning multiple sectors and regions. Through a combination of strategic insight, market intelligence, and client-focused service, BCG delivers bespoke investment solutions and operational strategies that drive performance and sustainable growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.