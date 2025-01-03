MEC Sipho Hlomuka announces KwaZulu-Natal class of 2024 NSC examinations results, 14 Jan
The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education cordially invites members of the media to the official announcement of the Class of 2024 NSC Examinations Results by the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education, Mr Sipho Hlomuka to take place at the Albert Luthuli ICC in Durban on Tuesday, 14 January 2025 at 8H00.
Members of the Media are kindly requested to register for media accreditation via email: Philakahle.Ngubane@kzndoe.gov.za and cc Hlengiwe.Mncibi@kzndoe.gov.za.
