Tourism on change to the Director-General's last name

The Department of Tourism wishes to notify its sector and government stakeholders, members of the media, as well as the general public of the change to the Director-General's last name in accordance with Section 26 of South Africa's Births and Deaths Registration Act of 1992.

The Director-General’s surname was changed in the Population Register from Tharage to Vele. Effective immediately, the Director-General of Tourism should be addressed as Mr. Nkhumeleni Victor Vele.

It should also be noted that the Director-General's official email address has been updated to reflect his surname, and all written correspondence may be sent to VeleV@tourism.gov.za. Stakeholders are encouraged to update their contact records and or databases accordingly.

For further enquiries, or to verify receipt of official correspondence by the Office of the Director-General of Tourism, stakeholders may contact Ms. Margaret Mathebula telephonically on T: 012 444 6377 or email: MMathebula@tourism.gov.za

Media enquiries:

Ms. Sindi Zwane – Media Liaison Officer

Department of Tourism

Tel: 081 267 4665

Email: szwane@tourism.gov.za

