Correctional Services alerts public about Krugersdorp Correctional Facility job scam

Krugersdorp Correctional Facility wishes to alert the public to a fraudulent job scam currently circulating in the West Rand Region, Gauteng Province.

Unsuspecting individuals are being targeted and asked to pay money in exchange for supposed employment opportunities at the facility. This is a scam.

Two individuals, a man falsely identifying himself as Bongani Khumalo and a woman using the name Bongi Sithole, are fraudulently claiming to be employees of the Krugersdorp Correctional Centre in order to deceive the public.

We would like to emphasize that the Department of Correctional Services does not charge any fees for job applications or employment processes. All legitimate employment opportunities are advertised through mainstream media and on the official DCS website: www.dcs.gov.za.

While we understand the harsh realities of unemployment and the desperation it can cause, we urge the public not to fall victim to these deceitful scams.

Anyone with information regarding the individuals involved is encouraged to report the matter to the South African Police Service or relevant law enforcement agencies immediately.

Enquiries: Singabakho Nxumalo

Cell: 079 523 5794

E-mail: Singabakho.Nxumalo@dcs.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates