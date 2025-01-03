Roadway Activity Report for the Lower East and Upper Cumberland (January 02-08, 2025)

DISTRICT 27

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 Utility Work both directions from MM 315 to MM 325: THP assisted rolling roadblock on 1-40 beginning eastbound in Putnam County at MM 315 (LM 10.50 and beginning westbound at MM 325 (LM 20.66). Message boards, signage, and law enforcement vehicles will be present along I-40 and ramps. Motorists should be prepared to stop and expect delays. 01/05/24 from 6 am to 7 am. [2024- 720]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-282 (DUNBAR RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 0 to LM 3.24: Flagging operations on SR-282 (Dunbar Road) from Frank P Brown Elementary School (South of Beaver Road) to Shadberry Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks signage, flaggers, and barrel/cones will be present. 01/06/25 through 02/14/25 from 8 am to 3 pm. [2024-773, 774, 801, 812]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-136 (S. JEFFERSON AVE.) Utility Work southbound from LM 2.75 to LM 2.55: Southbound lane closures on SR-136 (S Jefferson Ave) between Spring Street Town Square to I-40. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 11/14/24 through 02/28/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-640]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-24 (MONTEREY HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 29 to LM 31: Flagging operations on SR-24 (Monterey Hwy) from Sandy Stone Camp Road to Mill Creek Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks signage, flaggers, and barrel/cones will be present. 01/06/25 through 02/28/25 from 8 am to 3 pm. [2023-576]

DISTRICT 29

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-312 (HARRISON PK.) Utility Work both directions from LM 7.67 to LM 7.55: Flagger assisted westbound lane closure on SR-312 (Harrison Pike) between Conner Road and 700' west of Westside Dr NW. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Flaggers, trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 01/06/25 to 02/14/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-164]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 (25TH ST. N.W.) Utility Work both directions at LM 14.75: Multiple lane closures on SR-60 (25th St. N.W.) between Spring Creek Dr. NE to N. Ocoee Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 01/06/25 through 01/16/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-808]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-148 (LOOKOUT MTN. SCENIC HWY.) Utility Work both directions at LM 3.0: Flagger assisted lane closure at the intersection of Cravens Terrace and SR-148 (Scenic Hwy). Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Flaggers, trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 01/07/25 to 01/16/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [Chatt Gas - Kris Robbins]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-17 (CAMPBELL ST.) Utility Work both directions from LM 6.8 to LM 6.89: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-17 (Campbell Street) between Prospect Way and Vinewood Drive. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Flaggers, trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 01/07/25 to 01/31/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-450]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-321 (OOLTEWAH-RINGGOLD RD.) Utility Work northbound from LM 2.66 to LM 27: Northbound lane closures on SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) between Dove Lane and Dexter Lane. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 01/06/25 through 01/09/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-833]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (RINGGOLD RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 0.6 to LM 0.8: Flagger assisted lane closures for aerial crossing on SR-8 (Ringgold Road) at the intersection of St. Thomas Street and Ringgold Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 01/07/25 from 9 am - 1 pm. [2024-820]

MCMINN COUNTY I-75 Utility Work both directions from MM 52 to MM 59.8: THP assisted rolling roadblock on I-75 beginning northbound in McMinn County at MM 52 (LM 17.41) SR-305 (John J Duncan Parkway and beginning southbound in Monroe County at MM 62 (LM 2.80) Oakland Road. Message boards, signage, and law enforcement vehicles will be present along I-75 and ramps. Motorists should be prepared to stop and expect delays. 01/05/24 from 6 am to 7 am. [2024-059]

###