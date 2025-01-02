Pennsylvania Man Who Traveled to Lebanon and Syria with Goal of Joining Hizballah Indicted on Terrorism Offense and for Lying to FBI

Jack Danaher Molloy, 24, a former resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of attempting to support the foreign terrorist organization Hizballah and making false statements involving international terrorism to a department or agency of the United States.

Molloy was previously charged by criminal complaint with making false statements on Dec. 6, 2024, with much of the conduct underlying the charges in the indictment set forth in the complaint. Molloy was arrested in Chicago, Illinois, on Dec. 6, 2024, and transported by the U.S. Marshals Service to Pittsburgh on Dec. 30, 2024.

As alleged in the indictment and complaint, from in and around August 2024 through in and around December 2024, in Lebanon, Syria, the Western District of Pennsylvania, and elsewhere, Molloy attempted to provide material support and resources—namely, personnel (including himself) and services — to Hizballah, a foreign terrorist organization (FTO), knowing that the organization was a designated terrorist organization and that the organization had engaged in and was engaging in terrorist activity and terrorism. As outlined in the court documents, Hizballah, also commonly spelled Hezbollah, was formed in the wake of the 1982 Israeli invasion of Lebanon and has conducted numerous terrorist attacks against Israeli and Western targets, including against American military and diplomatic personnel.

As alleged, Molloy — a dual citizen of the United States and Ireland, who previously served on active-duty status in the U.S. Army — traveled to Lebanon in August 2024 and attempted to join Hizballah. While in Lebanon, Molloy was told by multiple individuals that the time was not right, and that he needed to take other steps before he could join the terrorist organization. Molloy then traveled from Lebanon to Syria in October 2024 in an effort to fight for Hizballah in Syria. After returning to the United States, Molloy resided in Upper St. Clair, where he continued his attempts to join Hizballah, including through communication with individuals online and in Lebanon. During his time in the United States and abroad, Molloy also allegedly expressed his hatred toward, and promoted violence against, Jewish people. Molloy’s alleged animus toward Jews was also evidenced by multiple images and videos on his electronic devices and the usernames he chose for his social media and email accounts, including the username “KIKEKILLER313” on the social media platform X. In one alleged WhatsApp exchange with a family member, Molloy agreed that his “master plan was to join Hezbollah and kill Jews.” And while he was residing in Upper St. Clair, Molloy also allegedly visited a website detailing the possible incarceration location of Robert Bowers, who carried out the Pittsburgh Tree of Life Synagogue shooting during which he murdered 11 Jewish worshippers.

The indictment further alleges that, upon arriving at the Pittsburgh International Airport on Oct. 20, 2024, Molloy lied to agents of the FBI when he told them (1) that he had no current or future plans to become involved with Hizballah, and (2) that he had no business in, nor was he meeting with anyone, in Syria. These statements and representations were false because Molloy knew at that time that (1) he did have current and future plans to become involved with Hizballah and (2) Molloy travelled to Syria in furtherance of his attempts to join Hizballah, and while in Syria, set up a meeting with an individual there.

If convicted, Molloy faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for material support charge. For false statement charges, he faces a maximum penalty of eight years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The FBI Pittsburgh and Chicago Field Offices are investigating the case with substantial assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicole Vasquez Schmitt of the Western District of Pennsylvania and Trial Attorney Andrew Briggs of the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section are prosecuting the case.

An indictment and criminal complaint are merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.