The Besen Group Recommends System Integrators to Launch MVNOs in the Private Networks Market

System Integrators as MVNOs in the Private Networks Market

The Besen Group recommends that system integrators launch MVNOs for the private networks market in North America, Europe and Asia.

Since system integrators do not own any licensed spectrum, we recommend that they explore MVNO business models and offer total turnkey solutions to target enterprises for mission critical use cases.” — Alex Besen, Founder & CEO, The Besen Group LLC

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Besen Group , an international mobile data industry management consulting practice headquartered in the Washington DC area, with representatives in Paris and Tokyo, recommends that system integrators launch MVNOs in the private networks market in North America, Europe and Asia.“Based on our market research, we have identified system integrators are the most important partners for enterprises deploying private networks,” said Alex Besen , Founder and CEO of The Besen Group LLC. “Since system integrators do not own any licensed spectrum, we recommend that they explore MVNO business models and offer total turnkey solutions to target enterprises for mission critical use cases in the private networks market.”The Besen Group believes that system integrators have the strongest connections with CIOs of enterprises and a deeper understanding of their needs than any other partner in the private networks ecosystem.The Besen Group has extensive MVNO experience with cable operators, European football clubs, ethnic MVNOs, satellite operators, hypermarket chains, and broadcasters.The Besen Group offers strategic advisory, business development, market research and training services for MVNOs globally.The following documents can be downloaded for more information and review:- Company Presentation ( https://www.thebesengroup.com/downloads/TheBesenGroup.pdf - MVNO Service Portfolio Brochure ( https://www.thebesengroup.com/downloads/MVNO.Service.Portfolio.pdf - Case Study Brochure ( https://www.thebesengroup.com/downloads/Case.Study.Brochure.pdf - Mobile Wholesale Seminar Brochure ( https://www.thebesengroup.com/downloads/Mobile.Wholesale.Seminar.pdf - US MVNO Seminar Brochure ( https://www.thebesengroup.com/downloads/US.MVNO.Seminar.pdf - MVNO Seminar Brochure ( https://www.thebesengroup.com/downloads/MVNO.Seminar.pdf - Cable MVNO Seminar Brochure ( https://www.thebesengroup.com/downloads/Cable.MVNO.Seminar.pdf About The Besen Group ( www.thebesengroup.com The Besen Group is an international management consulting practice to the mobile data industry headquartered in the Washington DC area, with representatives in Paris and Tokyo. Its mission is to provide mobile data players with tools, knowledge, and services enabling them to perform optimally in their mobile environment. The Besen Group’s competitive edge is based on practical experience with mobile operators, mobile vendors, and a mobile data laboratory.

