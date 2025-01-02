PHOTO GALLERY: Army Reserve infantry unit in Hawaii trains at Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center

100th Battalion, 442nd Infantry Regiment A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier from the 100th Battalion, 442nd Infantry Regiment, 322nd Civil Affairs Brigade, 9th Mission Support Command returns fire while defending a forward operating base during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 25-01 at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Oct. 11, 2024. The JPMRC is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate. The 100th Battalion, 422nd Infantry Regiment is the only infantry unit in the U.S. Army Reserve, and consists of companies based out of Hawaii, Washington State, American Samoa, Guam, and Saipan. #ArmyReserve #100thbattalion442infantryregiment #GoForBroke #PrideOfThePacific #lethality #9thMSC (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Scott)

