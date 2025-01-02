Breaking barriers, building strength: Women in the armed forces

CAMP ADAZI, Latvia –

Participants from over 10 countries gathered for the Women in the Armed Forces Conference: Women, Peace, Security, an event focused on promoting inclusivity, gender equality and highlighting the unique role of women in maintaining global peace and security on Dec. 6, 2024.

To spotlight the evolving roles of women in defense, the Women in the Armed Forces event, held under the global Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) initiative at Camp Adazi, brought together policymakers, military personnel like Royal Canadian Air Force Lt. Col. Joel Maley, Deputy Commander of Task Force Latvia, and David Pooler, counselor for the Embassy of Canada to Latvia. The conference celebrated women’s contributions, and addressed ongoing challenges through panel discussions, keynote speeches, and interactive sessions. This collaboration served to promote strategies for creating more inclusive military institutions. The event emphasized how women enhance operational effectiveness, foster inclusive leadership, and strengthen global peace and security frameworks.

The conference also provided a platform to share stories of resilience and innovation, inspiring attendees to drive progress within their organizations. The event highlighted the need for continued reforms to support women in uniform by focusing on gender diversity as a strategic advantage. Ultimately, the event underscored the critical importance of empowering women as leaders and changemakers in shaping the future of defense and security sectors worldwide.

“Fundamentally, what these types of events [are about is creating understanding and] open communication to then look at avenues where we can continue to improve,” said Maley.

U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Katie Govoni, a local of Salem, Massachusetts, a team sergeant for the Civil Affairs Team 4334, 443rd Civil Affairs Battalion, was invited to speak for the event’s second panel. Govoni brings 20 years of experience as a leader and advocate for women in combat roles within the U.S. Army. She has excelled in diverse roles, from serving as a Military Police Officer, deploying with the Lioness Program in Iraq, providing medical care, and training future Army medics. Her distinguished career includes accolades for lifesaving actions, mentorship, and operational excellence, making her a trailblazer in integrating women into traditionally male-dominated combat and leadership roles.

As the only female Civil Affairs Team Sergeant with V Corps in Europe, Govoni’s firsthand experience in combat, security, and civil affairs uniquely positions her as a knowledgeable speaker on advancing women’s contributions to the armed forces and promoting peace and security worldwide.

Govani discussed overall readiness as a means to answer the question: “Are the armed forces ready for more women?” She said readiness in the military begins with individual preparation, requiring every soldier to show up, do their job, and support their team. For women, this has often meant exceeding expectations in environments where their presence was initially unsupported. Govoni reflected on the evolution of the U.S. Army, highlighting progress in gear designed for women, the expanded army jobs available to females in 2016, and a focus on training leaders to mentor and prepare soldiers. She emphasized that readiness transcends gender and generation, focusing instead on building cohesive teams prepared for the unknown.

“I think we are ready. I've seen change in the last 20 years; I just think we have room to improve,” said Govoni.

Govoni finished by advocating for ongoing dialogue and action to make the armed forces more ready and accepting and challenging the audience to continue driving these changes in their own organizations. “I'm honored to be on the stage with other women driving that cause. And I'm honored to be in this room with other people driving that cause.”

The Women in the Armed Forces event served as a powerful reminder of the progress made and the work still needed to achieve true gender equality in defense by fostering open dialogue, sharing stories of resilience, and promoting actionable strategies. The event reinforced the importance of women’s contributions in shaping inclusive and effective security frameworks. Leaders like Staff Sgt. Katie Govoni advocate across nations that the path forward is clear: continue breaking barriers, empowering individuals, and building armed forces unified and prepared to face the challenges of tomorrow with strength.