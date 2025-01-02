UPDATE: Officer Involved Death Investigation in Madison, WI

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is conducting an officer involved death investigation in the City of Madison, Dane County, Wis. that occurred on the evening of Monday, December 30, 2024.

At approximately 8:22 p.m., officers with the Madison Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle theft at the Best Western on Annamark Drive. A foot chase ensued with an adult male suspect, who was taken into custody, and EMS was requested to respond. EMS conducted an on-scene evaluation of the subject, and the subject was transported by law enforcement to the Dane County Jail. Upon arrival at the jail, the subject was immediately observed to be unresponsive. The subject was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he died on Tuesday, December 31, 2024. No weapons were discharged during this incident.

Involved law enforcement officers were placed on administrative leave, per agency policy.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by a DCI Crime Response Specialist. All involved law enforcement agencies are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over the investigative reports to the Dane County District Attorney’s office when the investigation concludes.

Please direct all media inquiries to Wisconsin DOJ.