Hake’s Jan. 22 auction to launch 2025 series solely featuring Jeff Jacob’s blue-chip Star Wars and GI Joe collection

Star Wars (1978) Double-Telescoping Ben (Obi-Wan) Kenobi 12 Back-A action figure, AFA 85 NM+, SKU on footer. One of only 2 carded Double-Telescoping examples known of its type known in this high grade; only one ever to appear at auction. Open estimate. Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1982) 4-LOM 48 Back-A action figure on blister card with no pre-figure offer sticker, AFA-graded 60 Y-EX. One of only 4 of its type graded by AFA; the first to come to Hake’s. Estimate: $20,000-$35,000 Star Wars (1978) Early Bird Mail-Away Kit with Double-Telescoping Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Chewbacca, and R2-D2. AFA-graded 85 NM+. Encapsulated case with all extras and mail-away offer for stand. Estimate: $20,000-$35,000 Hasbro G.I. Joe (1984) Hovercraft (KILLER W.H.A.L.E.) Series 3 vehicle, AFA 75 Ex+/NM. Box contains G.I. Joe figure, full complement of accessories, instructions sheet, more. One of only 10 sealed examples graded by AFA. Estimate: $5,000-$10,000 Hasbro Transformers (1984) Series 1 Megatron (Decepticon Leader), AFA 80 NM. Mint, sealed box. Only 2 examples known in AFA 80 grade, per AFA Population Report. First with intact tape seals ever offered by Hake’s. Estimate: $10,000-$20,000

Most of the sale's Star Wars, ‘Joes,’ Ninja Turtles and Masters of the Universe action figures are AFA-graded, some the highest-graded in the global census

Jeff’s collection is astounding and adds a whole new meaning to the term ‘fresh to the market.’ Many of his figures, playsets, vehicles and mail-away kits have never before appeared at any auction.” — Alex Winter, President of Hake's Auctions

YORK, PA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colorado custom homebuilder Jeff Jacob’s multimillion-dollar collection of Star Wars figures, GI Joes and rarities from other popular toy lines is expected to commandeer The Force when it makes its auction debut on January 22 at Hake’s. The initial offering of 435 lots from Jacob’s 33-year collection will introduce a multi-part series of online sales slated for 2025. The fully-illustrated catalog has published on Hake’s website and bidding on Part I is now open. All lots will close on January 22.Acknowledged as one of the world’s largest and finest collections of its type, Jacob’s pop-culture trove includes more than 3,000 pieces that traverse the action-figure universe, starting with 1970s Star Wars characters and progressing into the 1980s with premier GI Joes, Transformers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Masters of the Universe, and other productions. Nearly all figures, playsets, vehicles and other items in the collection are AFA-graded and reflect Jacob’s decades-long mission to upgrade his holdings until the finest available examples had been acquired. Most pieces are high grade, and some are the highest-graded specimens of their type, per the AFA Population Report. In this opening sale of the series, 47 pieces are identified as being in the single highest grade known, with none graded higher.“Jeff’s collection also adds a whole new meaning to the term ‘fresh to the market.’ Many of his toys have never before appeared at any auction. They’ve always been privately owned,” said Alex Winter, president of Hake’s Auctions. “In addition to extremely rare action figures, Jeff’s collection includes playsets, vehicles and other highly desirable Star Wars kits and collectibles, as well as some of the most elusive GI Joe, Transformers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Masters of the Universe productions.” Winter added that the Jacob collection stands apart because of its complete or near-complete runs, extraordinarily rare variations, and items that are either sole survivors or one of few known to exist.Based on social-media chatter and enquiries from potential bidders, a likely contender for top lot is a Star Wars (1978) Double-Telescoping Ben (Obi-Wan) Kenobi 12 Back-A action figure, AFA-graded 85 NM+, with a SKU on the footer. Only two carded Double-Telescoping specimens of this figure are known to exist in such a high grade, and of those two, the one offered by Hake’s will make history as the first to appear at auction. To date, Hake’s has sold three Double-Telescoping Ben Kenobi figures, although of different grades to the one in the January 22 auction. One of them sold in November 2022 for $79,000. The current record stands at $125,000, and that record may very well be broken by Jeff Jacob’s example, which has a starting bid of $50,000 and an open-ended estimate.A Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1982) 4-LOM 48 Back-A action figure on its blister card , AFA-graded 60 Y-EX, took Jacob 20 years to acquire. The rarest production figure of all Kenner’s Star Wars toylines, it is notable for being on a 48 Back-A with no pre-figure offer sticker, as opposed to the more-typical type on a 48 Back-C card with an Admiral Ackbar offer. Only four examples of the 48 Back-A type have been graded by AFA, and this one is the first ever to come to Hake’s. Estimate: $20,000-$35,000There’s great excitement over a boxed Star Wars (1978) Cantina Adventure Set , a toy every collector wants. The set contains bagged action figures of a very hard-to-find blue-version Snaggletooth, Greedo, Hammerhead, and Walrus Man, as well as mailer boxes for the figures, a sealed bag of pegs, a cardboard backdrop, cardboard inserts, in-package catalogs and assembly instructions. The auction example is one of only five known with the AFA grade 85 NM+, according to the AFA Population Report, and no others have been documented in a higher grade. The estimate is $10,000-$20,000.Rarity is front and center yet again with a Stars Wars (1978) Boba Fett action figure from Kenner’s 12-inch series. It is one of only four examples graded AFA 85 NM+, according to the AFA Population Report, with no others known in a higher grade. Of all 12-inch figures, Boba Fett is the most highly valued and will cross the auction block with a $10,000-$20,000 estimate.Other than a few collections in Mexico, few can rival Jacob’s assortment of Mexican-made Lili Ledy Star Wars figures on cards with Spanish-language text. “Lili Ledy was one of Jeff’s obsessions, and he managed to acquire some exceptionally rare productions. One of them is a Star Wars: El Regreso Del Jedi/Return Of The Jedi (1983) 3.75-inch Luke Skywalker action figure dressed in Bepsin fatigues. On a 30 Back and AFA-graded 80 NM, it’s one of only three or four known to exist and is the first of its type to appear in one of our sales,” Winter said. It is estimated at $10,000-$20,000.In a collection as refined as Jacob’s, one would expect to see a coveted Star Wars (1978) Early Bird Mail-Away Kit. Bidders will not be disappointed. The auction includes a beautiful AFA 85 NM+ kit with figures that include a Double-Telescoping Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Chewbacca, and R2-D2. The encapsulated case also contains the original white mailer box, vacuform plastic tray, a baggie with plastic pegs for posing figures, mini-catalog advertising the Star Wars Action Figure line and vehicles, and a mail-away offer for the corresponding stand. Only three such kits are known to have received a higher grade than the one to be auctioned. Estimate: $20,000-$35,000A Star Wars (1978) department store catalog multi-pack mailers display, graded AFA Uncirculated U85NM+, is absolutely one of a kind. It includes four different multi-pack mailers (one Sears and three JC Penney), each with a different selection of figures. This grouping of four mailers is the only one of its type ever to be graded by AFA as a single entity, and its auction estimate is $10,000-$20,000.Another specialty Jacob enthusiastically pursued was Star Wars character coins, including the ultimate acquisition in this category: a complete Star Wars: The Power Of The Force (1984) base set. It contains 62 pressed aluminum coins , each measuring 1.5 inches in diameter. Kenner initially offered such coins in a Star Wars mail-away offer and later issued them in a carded format with their Power Of The Force action figures. Each of the set’s coins is graded AFA 85 NM+ and originally came directly from a former Kenner employee. Hake’s experts believe the January 22 auction may be the first time a complete AFA-graded collection of this type has been sold as a whole. Set estimate: $20,000-$35,000An extremely rare Australian issue is Jacob’s Star Wars: The Power Of The Force (1985) Nikto 92 (Warok Coin) Back, AFA-graded 85 Y-NM+. The blister card contains a 3.75-inch Kenner action figure of a Nikto – a sentient humanoid species from the planet Kintan – paired with a mismatched Warok aluminum collectors coin. Only eight examples of this exact figure/coin type and grade appear in the current AFA Population Report, with none graded higher. It comes to auction with a $10,000-$20,000 estimate.Fans of shape-shifting Transformers are sure to be laser-focused on a mint/boxed/sealed Hasbro Transformers (1984) Series 1 Megatron (Decepticon Leader), AFA-graded 80 NM. It is among the most desirable Series 1 Transformers toys, with only two examples known in an AFA 80 grade according to the current AFA Population Report. The example to be auctioned is the first such toy of its type with intact tape seals that Hake’s has ever offered. Estimate: $10,000-$20,000From the GI Joe portion of Jeff Jacob’s collection, a top prize is the rare Hasbro G.I. Joe (1984) Hovercraft (KILLER W.H.A.L.E.) Series 3 vehicle, AFA-graded 75 Ex+/NM. The profusely graphic box contains a G.I. Joe figure, a full complement of accessories, an instruction sheet, and much more. This iconic toy would have been an extravagance for most families of the 1980s, which explains why it did not sell in large numbers and is so hard to find today. One of only 10 sealed examples graded by AFA, it carries a $5,000-$10,000 estimate.Also not to be missed is the first offering from Jacob’s specialty selection of Star Wars proof cards, i.e., production samples printed prior to the finalization of card designs to back action figures. Very few proof cards have survived. Those created for the Star Wars: Revenge of the Jedi title are the most popular with collectors. A Boba Fett proof card produced by Kenner prior to the film’s name change to Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi, graded AFA 85 NM+, represents one of 50 different characters appearing on the initial Revenge Of The Jedi proof cards. In an archival case, it is estimated at $5,000-$10,000.Hake’s January 22, 2025 online auction exclusively featuring Part I of the Jeff Jacob collection of Star Wars, GI Joe, Transformers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Masters of the Universe and other vintage toys is now open for bidding. For a free printed catalog or additional information on any item in the sale, call +1 866-404-9800 (toll-free) or +1 717-434-1600; or email hakes@hakes.com. View the fully illustrated catalog online and sign up to bid at https://hakes.com/

