Repaving night work resumes in Kāne‘ohe, Monday, Jan. 6

Main, News Posted on Jan 2, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies drivers that paving work in Kāne‘ohe resumes at the intersection of Likelike Highway, Kamehameha Highway and Kāne‘ohe Bay Drive on the evening of, Monday, Jan. 6.

Crews will be working half the intersection at a time between 8:30 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. on the following evenings. Bold indicates the primary closure scheduled for that night, followed by details of detours and contraflows.

Monday, Jan. 6 Likelike Highway, Windward bound, through Kāne‘ohe Bay Drive closed at the intersection with Kamehameha Highway Two-way traffic will be contraflowed onto Likelike Highway, Honolulu bound at ‘Ano‘i Road to Kāne‘ohe Bay Drive and ‘Aumoku Street. Kamehameha Highway, Kāne‘ohe bound, closed at the intersection with Likelike Highway Traffic will be detoured onto Kāne‘ohe Bay Drive to Makalani Street. Kamehameha Highway, Pali bound, closed at the intersection with Likelike Highway Traffic will be detoured onto Likelike Highway, Honolulu bound, to ‘Ano‘i Road to Luluku Road. Tuesday, Jan. 7 Kāne‘ohe Bay Drive, town bound, closed at intersection with Kamehameha Highway Traffic will be contraflowed on Kāne‘ohe Bay Drive, from Makalani Street to Kamehameheha Highway, Kāne‘ohe bound. Left turn to Kamehameha Highway will be detoured to Kamehameha Highway Kāne‘ohe bound to the next U-turn. Kamehameha Highway, Kāne‘ohe bound closed at the intersection with Kāne‘ohe Bay Drive Traffic will be detoured onto Kāne‘ohe Bay Drive to Puohala Street. Kamehameha Highway, Pali Highway bound, closed at the intersection with Likelike Highway Traffic will be detoured onto Likelike Highway, Honolulu bound, to ‘Ano‘i Road to Luluku Street.

Left turn to Kamehameha Highway, Kāne‘ohe bound, from Windward bound, Likelike Highway will be detoured to Kaneohe Bay Drive to the next U-turn.

Work was previously paused due to Shearwater nesting season, from Sept. 15 through Dec. 15. This night work will conclude the repaving portion of this project.

Remaining aspects of project completion include manhole adjustments and permanent striping and will be announced as scheduled.

Special duty police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of closure information.

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly, allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations and proceed with caution through any work areas. For weekly road closure updates, please visit: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/

###