Repaving night work resumes in Kāne‘ohe, Monday, Jan. 6
HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies drivers that paving work in Kāne‘ohe resumes at the intersection of Likelike Highway, Kamehameha Highway and Kāne‘ohe Bay Drive on the evening of, Monday, Jan. 6.
Crews will be working half the intersection at a time between 8:30 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. on the following evenings. Bold indicates the primary closure scheduled for that night, followed by details of detours and contraflows.
Monday, Jan. 6
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Work was previously paused due to Shearwater nesting season, from Sept. 15 through Dec. 15. This night work will conclude the repaving portion of this project.
Remaining aspects of project completion include manhole adjustments and permanent striping and will be announced as scheduled.
Special duty police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of closure information.
Motorists are advised to plan accordingly, allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations and proceed with caution through any work areas. For weekly road closure updates, please visit: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/
