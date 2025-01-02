Get Repair and Rebuilding Advice Jan. 6–18 in Greene and Washington Counties
Mitigation specialists from FEMA have partnered with local home improvement stores to offer free advice and tips on how to rebuild homes stronger and safer as Tennessee residents begin repairing, rebuilding and making improvements to their homes after Tropical Storm Helene.
FEMA specialists will be available Monday, Jan. 6 to Saturday, Jan. 18 at these locations:
Lowe’s Home Improvement
2375 E. Andrew Johnson Hwy.
Greenville, TN 37745
Greene County
Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday – Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
Lowe’s Home Improvement
1498 E. Jackson Blvd.
Jonesborough, TN 37659
Washington County
Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday – Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
The specialists are available to answer questions, offer home-improvement tips and share proven methods that help reduce damage from disasters. Most information is aimed at general contractors or those who do the work on their own.
