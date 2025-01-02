Get Repair and Rebuilding Advice Jan. 6–18 in Greene and Washington Counties

Mitigation specialists from FEMA have partnered with local home improvement stores to offer free advice and tips on how to rebuild homes stronger and safer as Tennessee residents begin repairing, rebuilding and making improvements to their homes after Tropical Storm Helene.

FEMA specialists will be available Monday, Jan. 6 to Saturday, Jan. 18 at these locations:

Lowe’s Home Improvement

2375 E. Andrew Johnson Hwy.

Greenville, TN 37745

Greene County

Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday – Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Lowe’s Home Improvement

1498 E. Jackson Blvd.

Jonesborough, TN 37659

Washington County

Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday – Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

The specialists are available to answer questions, offer home-improvement tips and share proven methods that help reduce damage from disasters. Most information is aimed at general contractors or those who do the work on their own.