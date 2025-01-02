Application period for Disabled Veterans and Children with Special Needs Special Big Game Tag program runs Jan. 2-31

The application period for Disabled Veterans and Children with Special Needs Big Game Tag programs is Jan. 2 through Jan. 31 of the calendar year of the hunt.

Disabled Veterans Special Big Game Tag

The Disabled Veterans Special Big Game Tag program allows a qualified organization to apply for a special big game hunt tag on behalf of a disabled veteran. A qualified organization is defined as a 501(c)(3), 501(c)(4), or 501(c)(19) nonprofit organization—or a government agency—with a mission to afford opportunities, experiences, and assistance to disabled veterans. The program is not limited to Idaho residents or organizations in Idaho.

Each year, the Idaho Division of Veterans Services will first screen all applicants and provide a list of screened applicants to Idaho Fish and Game in priority order of issuance. The top two candidates sponsored by Idaho Divisions of Veterans Services will receive a tag, and Fish and Game will issue the three remaining tags to candidates sponsored by other qualified organizations. If you would like to apply for a Disabled Veteran Special Big Game Tag, click here.

Children with Special Needs Special Big Game Tags

In addition, each year, up to five big game tags can be made available for children sponsored by a qualified organization with life-threatening medical conditions, as certified by a qualified and licensed physician. A qualified organization means a nonprofit organization that is qualified under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code and that affords opportunities and experiences to minor children with life-threatening medical conditions. If you would like to apply for a Children with Special Needs Special Big Game Tag, click here.

These tags are valid in any open hunt, controlled or general, as provided by Commission proclamation, with the exception that they may not be used in any controlled hunt with less than five controlled hunt tags. The program is not limited to Idaho residents or organizations in Idaho. There is no limitation to how many applicants a qualified organization may sponsor each year for either program.

All personal information submitted will be kept confidential and used only for purposes related to the special big game tag programs. If you have any questions, please contact Fish and Game’s licensing office at licenses@idfg.idaho.gov.