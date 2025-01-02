Global Tableware Collective (GTC) Appoints Nicholas Pirovolosas Western Regional Sales Manager

Global Tableware Collective

Global Tableware Collective (GTC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Nicholas Pirovolos as the Western Regional Sales Manager.

His extensive background in the food and beverage industry and proven success in sales management will be instrumental in expanding our reach.” — Dino Mitsos, VP and General Manager at Global Tableware Collective.

YOUNGSTOWN , OH, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Tableware Collective (GTC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Nicholas Pirovolos as the Western Regional Sales Manager. Nicholas brings extensive experience in the food and beverage industry through his prior roles as sales & business development managers for a glassware manufacturer and a foodservice supply company. His passion for hospitality and expertise in the tabletop sector will be invaluable in driving GTC’s growth and supporting its mission to empower under-represented brands in the hospitality industry.A graduate of Kent State University with a degree in Hospitality Management, Nicholas has built a career rooted in delivering exceptional service and fostering strong client relationships. His experience with tabletop, combined with his deep understanding of the hospitality landscape, positions him to enhance GTC's partnerships and further the success of key brands like Stolzle Glassware.In his new role, Nicholas will focus on expanding GTC’s presence in the Western Region of the United States, collaborating with sales teams and strategic partners to drive growth, develop key accounts, and elevate customer satisfaction. “I am thrilled to join the GTC team and contribute to its mission of elevating hospitality brands,” said Nicholas Pirovolos. “With my background as both a hospitality operator and sales professional, I look forward to sharing insights, fostering strong partnerships, and helping food and beverage leaders across the Western region.”“We are excited to welcome Nicholas to the GTC team,” said Dino Mitsos, VP and General Manager of GTC. “His extensive background in the food and beverage industry and proven success in sales management will be instrumental in expanding our reach and reinforcing our commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and service.”About Global Tableware CollectiveGlobal Tableware Collective (GTC) is a pioneering initiative dedicated to empowering under-represented brands in the hospitality industry. By uniting under one umbrella, GTC offers these brands access to resources, expertise, and distribution channels, enabling them to grow nationally in a competitive marketplace. With a commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and authenticity, GTC aims to redefine the standards of excellence in the hospitality industry.For more information about Global Tableware Collective and its offerings, visit www.globaltablewarecollective.com or contact marketing@globaltablewarecollective.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.