Mountain Land Physical Therapy Partners Partners with Superior Physical Therapy

Mountain Land Physical Therapy Partners

Partnership expands Mountain Land’s service area into Eastern Idaho

We are excited to welcome Superior Physical Therapy into the Mountain Land family. Together, we are setting a higher standard of care and reinforcing our commitment to exceptional patient outcomes.” — Rick Lybbert, CEO of Mountain Land Physical Therapy Partners

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mountain Land Physical Therapy Partners, a leading provider of physical therapy services and the largest outpatient physical therapy provider in the Mountain West, is proud to announce its partnership with Superior Physical Therapy, a well-respected and established practice that has been serving Eastern Idaho since 2008. This strategic collaboration brings together the combined expertise of Mountain Land and Superior Physical Therapy to elevate the care experience for both patients and team members. The partnership underscores Mountain Land's ongoing commitment to delivering the highest quality care across the Mountain West region.

Superior Physical Therapy operates eight outpatient clinics in Eastern Idaho, including locations in Pocatello, Idaho Falls, American Falls, Fort Hall, and Rexburg. In addition to their outpatient services, they collaborate with local hospitals to provide specialized rehabilitation programs, ensuring comprehensive care for patients across various settings. Their services include advanced diagnostic testing technologies, such as ultrasound imaging and EMG which assist in the identification of the root cause and better inform the patients’ treatment plans.

This partnership reinforces Mountain Land's vision of providing a primary care physical therapist for everyone to advance healthcare and empower movement for life. By enhancing patients' lives through exceptional physical therapy services and integrating advanced diagnostic innovations, Mountain Land supports optimal healing and recovery. "We are excited to welcome Superior Physical Therapy into the Mountain Land family," said Rick Lybbert, CEO of Mountain Land Physical Therapy Partners. "Superior's expertise in diagnostics strengthens our ability to identify root causes and deliver more precise, effective treatments. Together, we are setting a higher standard of care and reinforcing our commitment to exceptional patient outcomes."

Bart McDonald, President of Superior Physical Therapy, shared his enthusiasm about the partnership with Mountain Land, saying, "We're excited to join the Mountain Land team. “This collaboration will help us continue delivering exceptional care while honoring our commitment to our patients and communities. We pride ourselves on being strong community supporters and good neighbors, and this partnership reinforces our dedication to these values."



About Mountain Land Physical Therapy Partners

Mountain Land Physical Therapy Partners is the parent company of a family of brands that includes Therapy West, RPT, and now Superior PT, collectively operating more than 70 outpatient physical therapy clinics across the Mountain West region of the United States. Founded in 1984, Mountain Land is spearheaded by Chief Executive Officer Rick Lybbert and Chief Operating Officer Jason Lobb, both of whom are physical therapists and have been with the business for 30+ and 20+ years, respectively. Mountain Land has a long-standing history and strong reputation and is committed to its vision to have a primary care physical therapist for everyone to advance healthcare and empower movement for life.



About Superior Physical Therapy

Superior Physical Therapy, established in 2008, is a premier provider of physical therapy services in Southeast Idaho, with clinics in Pocatello, Idaho Falls, American Falls, Fort Hall and Rexburg. Their mission, "To improve 1 million lives," reflects their commitment to delivering high-quality, personalized care to each patient. The dedicated team at Superior Physical Therapy offers a comprehensive approach to alleviating musculoskeletal issues, utilizing skilled manual therapy and the latest diagnostic innovations to facilitate optimal healing and recovery.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.