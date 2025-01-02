Johnnie Walker remembered for his “loyal and effective” support for the NUJ

Broadcaster held firm during strike

The late radio DJ Johnnie Walker has been remembered by former NUJ colleagues who recalled his “principled” outlook and “commitment to the union.”

Walker, who began his career as a pirate DJ in the 1960s on Swinging Radio England, died on 31 December at his home in Dorset at the age of 79, having been diagnosed with the debilitating lung condition idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

He was informed by doctors that the condition was terminal and broadcast his last Radio 2 show in October.

Among those who have paid tribute to Walker are members of the former Wiltshire NUJ branch, who say he often used to attend branch meetings.

Former BBC Points West correspondent Steve Brodie, who worked with Walker during the 1980s, said: "Johnnie Walker was a truly great guy and broadcaster. We launched GWR together when he moved to Swindon from Radio West in Bristol, around 1983.

“He was an excellent NUJ member. Of course he didn’t have to be but he was very principled and never wavered in his commitment to the union.”

Paul Breeden, NUJ NEC member for SW England and chair, SW England NUJ, recalled a showdown with management over an NUJ strike – which Walker won - and said in an email to members:

“I want to pay tribute to Johnnie Walker, the revered broadcaster who died on New Year’s Eve…not only did he live on our patch, but some of you will remember him from his days as an NUJ member at GWR in Swindon. As Johnny recounts in his autobiography, his stint coincided in a national NUJ strike in protest at an attack on ITV’s World in Action by Margaret Thatcher.

“On the strike day, GWR, like other broadcasters, put out no news bulletins. The father of the GWR chapel, Steve Brodie…had agreed the no-news policy with management.

“But Johnnie, running the morning show, received an instruction to read out a bulletin. His polite refusal to the management representative was not accepted, so he invited the bearer of the instruction to fuck off, and to extend the same invitation to the manager of the station.

“Johnnie stuck to his guns and refused to read the bulletin.”

Breeden explained that Walker recounted had the incident in his 2007 autobiography, in which the DJ said: “I was boiling with anger and yet had to carry on playing records as if nothing had happened”,

“Walking through the newsroom after the show, the tannoy sounded. “Will Johnnie Walker please report to Ralph Bernard’s office immediately.”

'Here we go, I thought. Well, if he wants a fight he can bloody well have one. I knocked on the door. He was sitting at his desk, glowering.’”

Breeden added: “A free and frank exchange of views ensued, which turned into a staring match. Walker was determined not to back down and told his boss the row was his own fault for reneging on an agreement with the NUJ.

“Steve Brodie was summoned. The NUJ members stood firm. The manager fumed. The staring match continued – and was broken only when the manager realised he couldn’t win.

'“Johnnie Walker, you’re a fucking bastard, and I hate you.” He reached down and opened a cupboard. “What will you have? A brandy or a scotch?”

Breeden said Walker recalled: “‘He called Steve back in. We clinked glasses, drank each other’s health and laughed. The stand-off was over, and, from then on, our working relationship deepened.’”

In his email Breeden described Walker as “a loyal and effective NUJ member. He is fondly remembered by members of the former Wiltshire branch, who say he was a regular at branch meetings.”

