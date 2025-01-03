Synaptic Marketing & PR and Sapphire Risk Advisory Group Announce Enhanced Risk and Reputation Management Solutions

Synaptic Marketing and PR and Sapphire Risk Advisory Group Join Forces to Deliver Comprehensive Security and Crisis Communication Solutions

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synaptic Marketing and PR , an award-winning leader in PR and marketing, is proud to announce an enhanced collaboration with Sapphire Risk Advisory Group , a premier security consulting firm. This partnership brings together Sapphire’s industry-leading expertise in risk management and Synaptic’s specialized PR Shield service, offering a comprehensive solution that addresses both physical security and crisis communication for businesses across diverse industries.Sapphire Risk Advisory Group recently expanded its Fractional Security Service , providing businesses with cost-effective and strategic access to seasoned security professionals. Designed to meet the unique challenges of industries such as retail, cannabis, jewelry, c-stores, and pawn, this service empowers clients to address complex security needs without the commitment of a full-time hire. The Fractional Security Service includes risk assessments, employee training, security floor plan design, and comprehensive security planning—all tailored to enhance safety, operational efficiency, and regulatory compliance.To complement these expanded security services, Synaptic’s PR Shield provides Sapphire clients with expert crisis communication training and support as well as proactive reputation management. In today’s fast-paced media landscape, businesses face mounting risks to their reputations, especially in high-risk and regulated industries. PR Shield offers proactive planning tools, comprehensive training, and real-time media engagement support to navigate challenging situations with clarity and confidence.“At Synaptic, we understand that clear, effective communication is critical during a crisis,” said Cyndee Harrison, Founder of Synaptic Marketing and PR. “Our partnership with Sapphire Risk Advisory Group reinforces our shared commitment to empowering businesses with tools and resources that safeguard their operations and reputation alike.”This collaboration ensures Sapphire clients receive holistic support, integrating robust physical security solutions with proactive reputation management. The joint offering reflects a shared dedication to fostering trust, transparency, and resilience in the face of evolving challenges.“Partnering with Synaptic Marketing and PR allows us to deliver even greater value to our clients,” said Tony Gallo, Managing Partner at Sapphire Risk Advisory Group. “By incorporating PR Shield into our service offerings, we’re not just helping clients secure their physical assets but also equipping them to preserve public trust in their brand.”With Sapphire Risk’s proven track record of enhancing security operations and Synaptic’s innovative crisis communication solutions, this partnership sets a new standard in comprehensive risk and reputation management. Businesses can now benefit from seamless access to a dual-layered approach, safeguarding both their operational integrity and public perception.For more information about Sapphire Risk Advisory Group’s expanded Fractional Security Services, visit sapphirerisk.com. To learn more about Synaptic Marketing and PR’s PR Shield, visit synapticapproach.com.

