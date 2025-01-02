REMINDER: N.C. Environmental Management Commission to meet Jan. 8-9

The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission will meet in the Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building in Raleigh Jan. 8-9. Members of the public may attend in-person or join the meeting by computer or phone.

Committee meetings will be held beginning at 9 a.m. on Jan. 8.

The full commission meeting will be held at 9 a.m. on Jan. 9.

Meeting information, including agendas and supporting documents, are posted on the Commission website.

Committee Meetings

When: Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, 9 a.m. Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604.

Meeting link: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=me7ca424673b0b75dac53715a658082ae

Meeting Number/Access Code: 2431 029 4263

Meeting password: NCDEQ (62337 from phones and video systems)

Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll

Environmental Management Commission Meeting

When: Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, 9 a.m. Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604.

Meeting link: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m767e397aa894585f95a53249dd2078b0

Meeting Number/Access Code: 2436 058 0254

Password: NCDEQ (62337 from phones and video systems)

Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll

The Environmental Management Commission is responsible for adopting rules for the protection, preservation and enhancement of the state's air and water resources. The Commission oversees and adopts rules for several divisions of the Department of Environmental Quality, including the Divisions of Air Quality, Land Resources, Waste Management and Water Resources.