Chinavi and MedM Team Up for Streamlined Fetal Doppler User Experience

AngelSounds® SH-FD20 fetal doppler companion app

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chinavi, an established Japanese brand focused on providing products for babies and expectant parents, and MedM, a US-based provider of award-winning connected health software, are happy to announce their collaboration to create an enhanced experience for users of the AngelSoundsSH-FD20 fetal doppler.The two teams have closely worked together to integrate the hardware and software, considering real-life use case scenarios, and making adjustments specific to the Japanese market. Together, the Chinavi device with the MedM companion app enable pregnant mothers to hear, see, and record their unborn baby’s heartbeat, and share the data with their support groups and caregivers.“We have found the Chinavi product and marketing teams to have a profound understanding of their target audience and of the Japanese eCommerce market,” commented Victoria Krasilshikova, Chief Ecosystem Officer at MedM. “We are honored and excited to work on this project, improving and refining our app and health monitoring service based on the insightful feedback from our Chinavi partners.”“On top of being the software companion for our newly launched fetal doppler, the Health Diary app can help users track over 20 other measurement types,” said Miura Megumi, Pharmaceutical Affairs Department Manager at Chinavi. “So, aside from recording, storing, and sharing their baby’s heartbeat, expectant mothers can also monitor their own health and track parameters like activity, blood pressure, body weight, sleep, and blood glucose levels.”Chinavi Inc., founded in 2013 with a commitment to promoting “Healthy and Happy every day,” specializes in creating baby and maternity products, including home medical devices. In June 2022, the company launched Through-luno, an internally developed electric stationary nasal aspirator. Chinavi remains dedicated to its founding spirit, providing products that offer peace of mind to growing families.About MedMFounded in 2012, MedM is a US-based software company focused on improving interoperability in the healthcare ecosystem by enabling data collection from 800+ Health Bluetooth and IoT devices, sensors, and wearables, and channeling it into existing caregiver workflows. The award-winning MedM technology enables seamless device connectivity, making it the most flexible and quickest-to-market white-label software solution for RPM providers, medical device vendors, and system integrators.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.