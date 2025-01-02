Attorney General Knudsen, Gov. Gianforte recognize Human Trafficking Prevention Month

HELENA – Attorney General Austin Knudsen, along with Governor Greg Gianforte, today recognized Human Trafficking Prevention Month by reminding Montanans to learn the signs of human trafficking and report it if they see it to help stop the heinous crime.

Human trafficking is a form of modern-day slavery in which traffickers—often organized criminal enterprises—profit at the expense of adults or children compelled to perform labor or engage in commercial sex.

“Over the last four years, we have made great strides toward stopping human trafficking in Montana. We have more agents dedicated to investigations, implemented stiffer penalties for perpetrators, and more Montanans know what human trafficking is and how to report it,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “I will continue to do my part as Attorney General and work with Governor Gianforte to stop this evil crime. Please, do your part – stay vigilant and learn the signs of human trafficking.”

“Human trafficking is a despicable, heartbreaking crime,” Gov. Gianforte said. “Working together with the attorney general and community partners, we’ll continue to do our part to put an end to human trafficking and hold traffickers accountable for their heinous crimes.”

In 2024, Department of Justice agents worked 129 human trafficking-related cases in Montana and opened 21 investigations that have been or will be submitted for prosecution. Agents also conducted four proactive operations in Missoula, Miles City, Helena, and Bozeman targeting patrons of sex trafficking and attempting to recover survivors of human trafficking. As a result of those operations, eight individuals were arrested and charged with patronizing a prostitute, two individuals were charged with sex trafficking and money laundering, and a number of survivors were recovered.

Some of the operations were made possible by House Bill 112, a law Attorney General Knudsen’s office helped write and pass during the 2023 Legislative Session, which increased the penalties for sex traffickers and patrons of sex trafficking. It also provides prosecutors with more tools to prosecute sex traffickers and expands the definition of human trafficking and has helped intensify the crackdown on the sexual abuse of children and all victims.

To continue his efforts to stop human trafficking and raise awareness of the issue in Montana, Attorney General Knudsen launched a curriculum last year aimed to educate Montana students on the dangers of human trafficking. The course features human trafficking survivors and DCI agents who are on the front lines combatting human trafficking.

This year, Attorney General Knudsen will co-host the GRIT conference in Bozeman with anti-human trafficking organizations to bring professionals from across the Rocky Mountain region together to tackle rural challenges and discuss solutions to fight against human trafficking and exploitation.

Attorney General Knudsen has also increased human trafficking training for county attorneys, Montana Highway Patrol troopers, and cadets at the Montana Law Enforcement Academy.

Today, Gov. Gianforte proclaimed January 2025 as Human Trafficking Awareness Month and January 11, 2025, as Human Trafficking Awareness Day in Montana. View the proclamation here.

Make sure you the signs as potential indicators of sex trafficking may include:

Young person that is very hesitant to engage in conversation. Eyes are always downcast, avoiding eye contact, especially with men. Poor physical state…tired, malnourished, or shows signs of physical abuse or torture.

Seems to have trouble responding to what their name is or what location (city or even state) they are in. (Victims’ names are often changed, as are their whereabouts. They typically do not stay in one location for long – at times for 24 hours or less).

Wearing clothes that do not fit the climate or the situation such as short shorts or skirts, tank tops, and no jacket in the middle of winter.

Lack of control over money, personal possessions like bags, IDs, or documents. May also be carrying very few possessions in a plastic bag.

May be accompanied by a dominating person, or someone they seem fearful of. That controlling person may also be someone who does not seem to “fit,” such as a much older individual, an individual of a different race, or with behavior seemingly inappropriate with the suspected victim.

Young girl or boy hanging around outside a convenience store, truck stop, casino, or other location. May be approaching different vehicles or men they do not seem to know.

If you believe you witness human trafficking: