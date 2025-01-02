Submit Release
Connected City Advisory Board January 8 Agenda

The Connected City Advisory Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2025.   The meeting will be held in person at City Hall – 6 East 6th Street and via Zoom ... Read More

The post Connected City Advisory Board January 8 Agenda appeared first on City of Lawrence, Kansas.

