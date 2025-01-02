Press Releases

01/02/2025

Ring in the New Year with CT Grown Gear

January 2, 2025

ConnecticutGrownStore.com is Restocked with New Designs and Fan Favorites

(HARTFORD, CT) – Connecticut Department of Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt announces that ConnecticutGrownStore.com is restocked for the New Year with branded Connecticut Grown apparel and accessories, including fan favorites and fresh designs, for consumers and producers alike.

“Our team has curated new designs inspired by their own farming backgrounds and the producers we work with throughout the year,” said Commissioner Hurlburt. “We are pleased to offer a mix of items suitable for various adventures, from farmers’ markets to field work, for all ages and weather condition.”

New Products and Designs

New to the online store are stylish market bags for consumers to proudly display their support for the farming community at local markets. These spacious reusable bags will fit your favorite CT Grown products and fold down to a smaller size for easy storage when not being used.

For the cold winter months, a high-quality, insulated pom-pom winter hat is available in classic blue, featuring the CT Grown logo. Its exceptional warmth and universal sizing make it a smart choice for barn chores or running errands.

The addition of a three-quarter length raglan sleeve cotton color block jersey celebrates the next generation of farmers in training in an adorable, fun way. For the grownups, an updated long-sleeve cream-colored cotton shirt features the CT Grown logo on the front while the back has: “Eat. Sleep. Farm. Repeat. A Way of Life”. Ideal for the transitional seasons, this also provides essential protection from the elements and protects your arms from the sun.

Back by Popular Demand

The Connecticut Grown infant onesies have been restocked in both six and 12-month sizes. Great for gifting to friends and family welcoming a new addition.

Baseball hats, a six-panel unstructured cotton twill cap with CT Grown embroidered in white on the front, have also be replenished. Available in two color choices – green or blue – these are a must year-round.

Additional items are available online including reusable water bottles, insulated lunch bags, and coffee mugs. All proceeds benefit the Connecticut Grown program, which promotes Connecticut’s farmers and the diverse array of agricultural products they produce.

Connecticut Grown is a multifaceted program developed in 1986 and administered by the Connecticut Department of Agriculture to support the diversity of Connecticut Grown products in local, regional, national, and international markets through both direct-to-consumer and wholesale-oriented program components.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) mission is to foster a healthy economic, environmental, and social climate for agriculture by developing, promoting, and regulating agricultural businesses; protecting agricultural and aquacultural resources; enforcing laws pertaining to domestic animals; and promoting an understanding among the state's citizens of the diversity of Connecticut agriculture, its cultural heritage, and its contribution to the state's economy. For more information, visit www.CTGrown.gov.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Rebecca Eddy, Rebecca.Eddy@ct.gov

860-573-0323

http://www.ctgrown.gov