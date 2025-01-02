InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Glucose Monitor with Enlarged Screen and Flashing Lights to Help Deaf Users

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JoAnne D. of Amarillo, TX is the creator of the Glucose Monitor for the Deaf, a medical monitoring system that uses flashing lights and vibration to indicate an individual’s glucose levels are too high or too low. The invention functions like a conventional glucose monitor in most ways. It will have four inserted lights on each side, and the screen will have a full display screen with a blinking light.All of the lights will activate when the meter reaches a high or low glucose level. They will continue to blink until the alert is acknowledged by the user. There is also a vibration setting, which will enable the monitor to continue to vibrate until the alert is acknowledged. There is a stand on the back of the monitor that will enable the user to angle the device towards their face at night to ensure they wake up and/or see the lights. The monitor is intended to replace a solid light and audible alarm with the bright, flashing light that cannot be ignored.Current glucose monitors on the market do not accommodate the needs of deaf individuals. When glucose levels are too high or too low, an audible alarm sounds and the display screen illuminates briefly. A deaf individual will not hear the alarm, and the light is typically too subtle to catch their attention. In a medical emergency, this could be catastrophic given the importance of maintaining glucose levels. It is especially important that the individual be able to receive the alert while sleeping.The global blood glucose monitoring (BGM) devices market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes and advancements in monitoring technologies. In 2023, the market was valued at approximately USD 13.43 billion and is projected to reach USD 23.21 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.25% during the forecast period. Furthermore, a segment of the market associated with continuous glucose monitoring is expanding rapidly due to its consistent racking capabilities. In 2023, the global CGM market was valued at USD 6.32 billion and is expected to reach USD 13.06 billion by 2032.The Glucose Monitor for the Deaf fits perfectly within these markets, offering a product that would help the hearing impaired keep track of their glucose without worrying about missing an alert. This invention would significantly enhance any manufacturer’s product line.JoAnne filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Glucose Monitor For the Deaf product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Glucose Monitor for the Deaf can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.